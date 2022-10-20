Photos

EPAH 2022 ”One Home – Many Hearts” Fundraiser benefiting Omega House

October 15, 2022

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartOctober 20, 2022
The Executive and Professional Association of Houston (EPAH), Outreach United, and Avenue 360 Health and Wellness hosted “One Home, Many Hearts,” a fundraiser benefiting Omega House. The event, at the Museum of Health and Medical Science, was attended by approximately 240 guests and raised over $67,000. All proceeds from “One Home, Many Hearts” will go toward the purchase of new patient hospital beds and in-home renovations at Omega House.
 
The evening honored the late Carlos Reyes, EPAH member and beloved community figure. The event featured live music, a silent auction, cocktails, and hors d’oeuvres provided by David Alcorta Catering.
 
Omega House, a program of Avenue 360, provides compassionate, quality, non-profit HIV specialty and hospice care to people with HIV/AIDS and their families. They provide end-of-life care and comfort in a warm, home-like setting to individuals during their final days while preserving dignity and quality of life, as well as support to their loved ones during and after hospice care. Omega House has served over 1,600 men and women in the LGBTQ community since 1986.
 

Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine.
