EPAH 2022 ”One Home – Many Hearts” Fundraiser benefiting Omega House

“One Home, Many Hearts,” a fundraiser benefiting The Executive and Professional Association of Houston (EPAH), Outreach United, and Avenue 360 Health and Wellness hosteda fundraiser benefiting Omega House . The event, at the Museum of Health and Medical Science, was attended by approximately 240 guests and raised over $67,000. All proceeds from “One Home, Many Hearts” will go toward the purchase of new patient hospital beds and in-home renovations at Omega House.

The evening honored the late Carlos Reyes, EPAH member and beloved community figure. The event featured live music, a silent auction, cocktails, and hors d’oeuvres provided by David Alcorta Catering.

Omega House, a program of Avenue 360, provides compassionate, quality, non-profit HIV specialty and hospice care to people with HIV/AIDS and their families. They provide end-of-life care and comfort in a warm, home-like setting to individuals during their final days while preserving dignity and quality of life, as well as support to their loved ones during and after hospice care. Omega House has served over 1,600 men and women in the LGBTQ community since 1986.