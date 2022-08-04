Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend August 4–7,2022

Thursday, August 4

Panning for Love – LGBTQ Reality Dating Show

Be there at 3 p.m. for the premiere and live taping of the brand-new LGBTQ reality dating show, Panning for Love. Contestants are LGBTQ (women, men, and gender-nonconforming individuals) who go on speed dates with each other hoping to find love on the first date. The premiere and live taping include introductions, questions and answers with the contestants, highlights of the first dates, and a dramatic live reveal of each contestant asking one other contestant for a second date. A percentage of the event’s proceeds goes to the Montrose Center. See our story on Panning for Love.

“The Big Show 2022”

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lawndale Art Center presents its annual “Big Show” art exhibit featuring an array of work from local artists including J.R. Roykovich, a self-identified “queer-coded conduit.” Roykovich was one of only 38 artists selected from some 500 submissions by juror Daisy Nam. Working in photography, video, and found-object installations, Roykovich was selected for last year’s “Big Show” as well.

Public Memorial for Marisela Castro

At 6 p.m. a public memorial event will be held for Marisela Castro, the trans woman who was murdered in Houston last weekend. Meet at 1200 Travis (the downtown Houston Police building). This event is being sponsored by the Monica Roberts Resource Center. Updates on the murder investigation can be found here.

Friday, August 5

Pangina Heals at ReBar

At 10:30 p.m., get in line at ReBar for a meet-and-greet with Pangina Heals of Drag Race Thailand and RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World. Luna of the Lilies, Lila Du Bois, and Mauricio will also perform while Dynasty Banks hosts the festivities following the meet-and-greet.

First Friday Meet & Eat

At noon, join other members of the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce for a great lunch and some informal networking. Bring your business cards—and a big appetite! Harold’s serves a variety of Southern favorites. The Chamber recommends pre-registration. (Lunch is on you.)

Saturday, August 6

Benny Thunders Grand Opening

At noon, stop by Benny Thunders’ grand opening, the newest upscale tap house with more than 60 self-pour taps, local craft beers, wine, kombucha, and nitro coffee. Murals by @ArtistaElisabet, whose work celebrates the diversity of Houston, will be on display. This is a dual event with the neighborhood-wide White Linen Nights celebration.

NLA – Houston Annual Underwear Auction

At 10 p.m. throw your panties, boxers, and thongs into the ring to be auctioned off to benefit Montrose Grace Place. Also please bring donations of new underwear for all genders to help Montrose Grace Place’s mostly LGBTQ clients. This event is sponsored by the National Leather Association–Houston.

BAEWATCH: WetHER Than Ever

From 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., the original Baewatch Lesbians Of Color® hosts the hottest pool party of the summer

when the original Baewatch for queer women of color by queer women of color returns home to #LOCNation. You must be over 21 years old, and each male guest must be accompanied by a female escort. Trinity Newman hosts, with a slate of DJs and MCs including LOC’s own DJ Rocabye.

Sunday, August 7

Keith & Dexter Present “Summer Beach Party”

At 5:30 p.m. Keith & Dexter’s Summer Beach Party brings the beach to the Belvedere, so slide into your sandals and slip on your bikini. DJ Sean “Panda” Royal, a past OutSmart Gayest & Greatest winner, will be providing beats while Chef Kesha B. dishes up the Louisiana-style cuisine. The Belvedere, as usual, will be serving knock-your-thong-off cocktails.

Houston Women’s Group

At 10:30 a.m., gather with a group of multi-generational and multi-cultural feminists at the Houston Women’s Group for a free event. Expect a warm welcome and an environment that respects every woman’s opinion and life experience. The schedule includes speakers, conversation, community announcements, and lunch. The meeting is also available on Zoom. Contact the group at [email protected] for more info.

Want your LGBTQ Houston event listed in our weekend roundup? Email editor@outsmartmagazine.com.