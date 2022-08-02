Murdered Trans Woman Is Identified

The trans woman who was killed early in the morning on Friday, July 29, has been identified as Marisela Castro, a Houston resident.

Castro was murdered in the Northshore neighborhood of East Houston. Video security footage from nearby residents shows that Castro was driving a car with two as-of-yet unidentified passengers when she stopped around 1:45 a.m. on Wood Shadows Drive near the East Freeway. She exited the vehicle and was followed by a passenger who shot her in the back. Castro fell to the ground as the vehicle sped away. It was later found abandoned nearby.

Castro was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 39 years old.

The Houston Police Department did not have any suspects in custody at the time of this posting.

Castro, a 39-year-old Honduran immigrant who reportedly lived much of her life in North Carolina, moved to Houston several years ago to be with family, the Houston Chronicle reports.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, Castro is the 23rd transgender person to be killed in the United States this year. She is the 19th trans woman of color to be murdered in 2022.

If you have information on this shooting, contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.