A Houston Drag Debutante

The slender, elegant girl with big dreams is finally seeing those dreams come true. Dominique Opulent Ross got her first taste of drag as a child. Growing up, she played dress-up with her mom’s and grandmother’s clothes while she dreamed of getting all dolled up and performing onstage. Read on to get to know more about Dominique.

Pronouns?

She/Her

Inner avatar?

A renaissance woman.

Hometown?

NOLA, baby!

Drag birthday?

July 4, 2008

Describe your drag persona.

Old-school flair with a modern twist.

Any titles or pageants under your belt?

I’m a former Ms. Gay Shining Star USofA Newcomer 2014.

What is Dominique’s ultimate goal as a performer?

My ultimate drag goal is to have longevity and success in this business.

Who are your style icons?

Diahann Carroll, my maternal grandmother Theresa Swanson, and my mother, Monique Moseley. These three ladies were always dressed to the nines.

Speaking of dressed to the nines, talk about Dominique’s wardrobe.

She loves vintage pieces, gowns, big jewelry, and nice hair.

Who is your favorite illusion to perform?

Whitney Elizabeth Houston!

Who are your favorite artists to perform?

My all-time favorite to perform is Stephanie Mills. Her music speaks to my soul.

Any advice for up-and-coming performers?

Be yourself 100 percent of the time, stay humble, work hard, show up on time, and be reliable.

What do you do in your downtime?

I love to cook, enjoy time with my family, and online shopping. Also, I like to play with my chihuahua, Mia.

What would people be surprised to know about you?

I’m a huge introvert.

Who is your favorite RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant?

Thee Shea Coulee. That lady does it for me!

What’s on your bucket list?

To travel to Japan and be enriched by the culture.

What is your secret talent?

I can sing.

What is your life’s mantra?

Always lead every day with the intention to be the best version of you.

How would you describe Houston’s drag scene for a visitor?

I would say it’s diverse, fun, and glamorous.

What do you want the world to know about the LGBTQ community?

That we are just one large melting pot of love and truth, and we just want to have the same opportunities as others.

Have you found love?

Why are y’all being so nosey? Lol!

What are your passions in life?

I love my family, cooking, and, most importantly, helping the younger generation of drag performers, because I didn’t have that when I first started.

What else might be worth mentioning?

I love performing in drag, and the art as a whole. It’s evolving and changing, allowing everyone an avenue.

Where can fans see you perform?

Catch me at Michael’s Outpost on Fridays for Modern Nostalgia and on Saturdays for Eye Cons, Houston’s longest-running celebrity illusions show. Both shows start at 7:30 p.m.

Follow Dominique Opulent Ross on Facebook at justin.c.williams.1232 and Instagram @The_kyngishere.

This article appears in the August 2022 edition of OutSmart magazine.