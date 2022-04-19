Bunnies on the Bayou 43

Hundreds gathered at Sesquicentennial Park for the 43rd annual Bunnies on the Bayou. The annual Easter event featured tunes by award-winning DJs Dan Slater and Tracy Young and raised and distributed funds to over a dozen Houston LGBTQ organizations. In the last 10 years, Bunnies has raised more than $1.5 million to assist local queer nonprofits that provide critical healthcare services, support life-changing educational opportunities, and engage in community outreach programs.