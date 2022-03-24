Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: March 24–27, 2022

Thursday, March 24

George’s Steak Night

At 6:30 p.m., Free Grillin’ and George Country Sports Bar present their weekly Steak Night. Pre-order your choice of steak, chops, or seafood with sides, and pick it up when it’s ready.

Bites & Bingo

At 8 p.m., ReBar’s Bites & Bingo is hosted by Mauricio and local drag performer Hu’Nee B. There will be four rounds of bingo, and appetizers are half off.

So You Think You Can Drag

At 11 p.m., head over to JR’s Bar & Grill for their amateur drag-performer contest So You Think You Can Drag, hosted by Kofi.

Friday, March 25

Bayou City Art Festival

At 10 a.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, head over to Buffalo Bayou Park for the 50th Annual Bayou City Art Festival. The event includes two entertainment stages, a food-truck park, a craft-beer and wine garden, and several artists displaying their works. Purchase tickets here.

DJ Whitney

At 11 p.m., New York performer DJ Whitney makes her debut at Pearl Bar, with DJ Raqq City opening up the night at 9:30 p.m. Admission to the event is free.

The Big Rodeo Revue

At 11 p.m., go to Social Beer Garden for The Big Rodeo Revue, a rodeo-themed burlesque show featuring Angelina DM Trailz, Nikki Knockout, Gia Vaughna, and Bambi LaBamba. Admission to the show is free, but tips are appreciated.

Saturday, March 26

Resurrection MCC Fifty Fest

At 10 a.m., Resurrection celebrates its 50 years with an indoor/outdoor event open to all. This free event features a children’s bounce house, bingo at 3 p.m., music, fun, and food trucks. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on Resurrection’s golden anniversary.

Saturday Night Show Girls

At 8 p.m., go to Bar Boheme for Saturday Night Show Girls featuring Cyn City, Chloe C. Ross, Petty™, and Angelina DM Trailz. Reservations are required and can be made here.

Selena ¡Vive!

At 10:30 p.m., join the Diamantes as they pay tribute to La Reina de Tejano, Selena Quintanilla-Perez. Admission is free and reservations are recommended.

Sunday, March 27

Broadway Brunch

At noon, Drag in the City presents Broadway Brunch at Sambuca Houston, hosted by Euphoria Monroe and featuring performances by Hu’nee B, Mackinsey Scales, Just Lexi, Adeciya Iman, Honey Mustaheard, and Muffy Blake Vanderbilt III. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 713-224-5299.

Basket Bash

At 3 p.m., Bunnies on the Bayou presents Basket Bash at BUDDY’s. The event features basket raffles and great music, with all proceeds benefiting Bunnies on the Bayou charities.

Selections from Shirttail Kin

At 6 p.m., Bill Arning Exhibitions hosts an opening reception for out artist Chivas Clem’s Selections from a Shirttail Kin. After living in New York City for 12 years, Clem recently moved to Paris, Texas, and will soon debut his first solo show in Houston.

Todrick Hall

At 7 p.m., Live Nation presents Todrick Hall at House of Blues Houston. The out YouTube personality has appeared on American Idol and RuPaul’s Drag Race. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent interview with Hall.

