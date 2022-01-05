Presented by Chevron and emceed by Houston Public Media’s Ernie Manouse, AIDS Foundation Houston’s World AIDS Day observance at BeDesign featured remarks from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, and more. The event also included spotlights from the organization’s board members and staff, client testimonials, and performances. Shelby Hodge presented the 2021 Shelby Hodge Vision Award to honoree Paul Kawata, executive director of the National Minority AIDS Council.