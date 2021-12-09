The Diana Foundation Country Dinner Weekend 2021

The nation’s oldest LGBTQ organization, Houston’s Diana Foundation, hosted its annual Diana Country Dinner Weekend at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon (a Saturday night dinner and dancing, with tunes by Sam Turner and the Cactus Cats) and at Brennan’s for Sunday brunch featuring New Orleans-style cuisine and jazz.
Dalton DeHart
Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine.
