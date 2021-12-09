BlogPhotos

The Diana Foundation Country Dinner Weekend 2021

November 6–7, 2021

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartDecember 9, 2021
The nation’s oldest LGBTQ organization, Houston’s Diana Foundation, hosted its annual Diana Country Dinner Weekend at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon (a Saturday night dinner and dancing, with tunes by Sam Turner and the Cactus Cats) and at Brennan’s for Sunday brunch featuring New Orleans-style cuisine and jazz.

Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine.
