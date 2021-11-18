Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: TDOR 2021 Edition

Thursday, November 18

Free Virtual Clinic for Name and Gender Marker Corrections

At 6 p.m., Trans-Legal Aid Clinic Houston assists trans folks who want to get their names and gender markers legally changed on government identification documents. Participants in the videoconference must pre-register using this secure form.

An Instagram Live Conversation with Caleb Brown

At 6 p.m., OutSmart magazine interviews HIV activist Caleb Brown on Instagram Live. Join us for an informative and inclusive conversation about STI stigma, HIV/AIDS awareness, and more. Tune in here. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on Brown’s work.

SoulGiving Fellowship Dinner

At 6:30 p.m., The Mahogany Project, Inc. and Save Our Sisters United, Inc. present their SoulGiving Fellowship Dinner, an event centered around Houston’s Black TQLGB+ community. Registration is required through email, and participants will receive one ticket per email.

Friday, November 19

29th Annual Artcrawl at Hardy & Nance Studios

At 6 p.m., go to the Hardy & Nance Studios for Houston’s 29th annual Artcrawl. The free event features multiple galleries throughout downtown Houston. Over 50 resident artists at Hardy & Nance will be opening the doors to their studios for participants to peruse and purchase art.

Steak & Cake

At 6 p.m., ReBar holds its weekly Steak & Cake Night. Guests are provided with steak, a baked potato, and cake for $25. Vegetable and protein add-ons are also available.

10th Annual Drag Show

At 7 p.m., Rumors Bar and Grill in Galveston hosts the Texas A&M Galveston Sea Aggie Pride’s 10th Annual Drag Show featuring special guest Dessie Love Blake. Tickets for the event are $5 in advance and $10 at the door.

Saturday, November 20

Recordación Trans

At 6 p.m., the Organización Latina de Trans en Texas (OLTT) presents Recordación Trans (Transgender Day of Remembrance) to honor the victims of trans violence in 2021.

Virtual Transgender Day of Remembrance

At 6 p.m., the Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT) will observe Transgender Day of Remembrance virtually on its social-media platforms. The event will honor all trans people who lost their lives due to anti-transgender violence in 2021.

Transgender Day of Remembrance Service

At 6:30 p.m., Plymouth United Church hosts a Transgender Day of Rememberance Service that honors the memory of trans folk whose lives were taken by anti-trans violence this year.

Reign in Paradise

At 8 p.m., go to the Archway Gallery for Reign in Paradise, a walk-through event to commemorate the trans individuals who were lost this year due to violence. This event is a part of Black Trans Empowerment week created by The Mahogany Project and Save Our Sisters United.

Sunday, November 21

Trans Empowerment and Alliance Party

At noon, The Mahogany Project presents a Trans Empowerment and Alliance Party to honor three individuals or agencies with awards. Tickets to the event at the Hilton Houston Plaza can be found here.

Sunday Funday Karaoke

At noon, JR’s Bar & Grill hosts its weekly Sunday Funday Karaoke event with hosts Kofi and Muffy Vanderbilt III. Happy Hour prices until 10 p.m., and DJ Robby Jr. will be spinning the turntables from 3 to 7 p.m.

Bigger and Brighter Concert

At 7 p.m., head downtown to the Wortham Theater Center to see the Houston Pride Band return to live performances for their 44th season. Tickets to the event are $18 and can be purchased here.

Want your LGBTQ Houston event listed in our weekend roundup? Email staff member Adriana Salazar at [email protected].