Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: July 22–25, 2021









Thursday, July 22

Dumpling and Beer Pairing with Karaoke

Make reservations here for the Dumpling Dudez’ first in-person event at Walking Stick Brewery. This tasting event at 6:30 p.m. includes five Dumpling Dudez dumplings, a Walking Stick Brewery beer flight pairing, karaoke, and more.

Steak Night at George

At 6:30 p.m., Free Grillin’ and George Country Sports Bar present their weekly Steak Night. Pre-order your choice of either steak, chops, or seafood with sides, and pick it up when it’s ready.

Janet Fierce Andrews Birthday Extravaganza

At 11 p.m., go to ReBar for Janet Fierce Andrews’ Birthday Extravaganza, featuring performances by Dion Summers, Shantell D’Marco, Chevelle Brooks, and Naomi Evans. General admission for the event is $10, and bottle service reservations can be made by calling (346) 227-8613.

Friday, July 23

F-Rated Fridays at Hamburger Mary’s

At 7:00 p.m., head over to Hamburger Mary’s F-Rated Fridays dinner and drag show hosted by Blackberri. While enjoying the show, consider ordering $2 shots and the restaurant’s catfish-and-shrimp dinner special.

Eating Out with Luna

At 8 p.m., ReBar hosts Eating Out with Luna, a comedy dinner show with a cast that rotates weekly. A full menu is available, as well as their Steak and Cake special.

Fridays with Carribeats

At 10 p.m., ReBar presents Fridays with Carribeats, a night of Latin, Top 40, and hip hop music. There is no cover for this event, and the club’s resident DJ will be on the turntables until 2 a.m.

Saturday, July 24

Studs and Suds Car Wash

At noon, head over to BUDDY’s for a Studs and Suds car wash presented by the Pup of Montrose. Get your car washed by a stud and support the local charity Pet Patrol, which assists limited-income, elderly, and ill Houstonians who need help caring for their pets.

Pups on the Patio

At 1 p.m., BUDDY’s is hosting Pups on the Patio, a pet-adoption event by the Juno’s Hope animal rescue service. The two featured pups will be Johnny Cash and June. Grab some food and drinks and meet some local adoptable pups!

The Big Blowout Host Bar

At 2 p.m., go to JR’s Bar & Grill for The Big Blowout Host Bar to support three Montrose Softball League teams—the Houston Heathers, the Bomb Squad, and the Take Overs. The event includes raffle baskets, Jello shots, and special performances by Nikki LaQuinta and Ms. Trixie.

Sunday, July 25

Sunday Service with Jackie Cox

At 11 a.m., ReBar presents its weekly Sunday Service Drag Brunch hosted by Houston’s bearded beauty Blackberri, and featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 contestant Jackie Cox. Reservations are recommended for the drag-show performances at noon and 2 p.m. Make a reservation here.

Farewell Celebration for Mark Eggleston

At 12:30 p.m. the Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church, an LGBTQ+ inclusive safe space, hosts a farewell celebration for Mark Eggleston, who has been their community outreach leader for 15 years. The event takes place immediately after 11 a.m. worship.

Pride Houston Kick-Off and Theme Reveal Party

At 4 p.m. Pride Houston and Pearl Bar present the Pride Houston Kick-Off and Theme Reveal Party, an event to announce the Pride Houston festival and parade theme and also celebrate this year’s grand marshals. A donation of $5 is suggested for admission, and the event will also be streamed on Facebook Live.