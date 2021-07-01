Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: July 1–4, 2021









Thursday, July 1

Buy Tickets for Friday I’m in Love

Tickets are now on sale for queer Houston filmmaker Marcus Pontello’s new documentary, Friday I’m In Love. The film, which tells the story of Numbers Nightclub, screens in its entirety on July 31 and August 1 at Numbers.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 Watch Party with Jiggly Caliente

At 7 p.m., ReBar presents a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 “Dine ’N Drag” watch party. Hosted by local artists Blackberri and Hu’nee B, the show features a special appearance by Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente and performances by ONDI, Lexus Chandelier, and Edna Anderson. Following the show, there will be a meet-and-greet with Jiggly Caliente.

Kings of Tease

At 9 p.m., go to Pearl Bar for Kings of Tease, a drag-king show hosted by Ian Syder-Blake. The event features performances by local artists Hugh Dandy, Jack Hammer Dandy, Roman Syder Ross, and Willie Haught Dancy, with special guest Sebastian DJ Mirage. Tickets are $5 and you must be over 21 to attend the event.

Friday, July 2

Steak & Cake

At 6 p.m., ReBar holds its weekly Steak & Cake Night. Guests are provided with steak, a baked potato, and cake for $25. Vegetable and protein add-ons are also available.

F-Rated Fridays

At 7:00 p.m., head over to Hamburger Mary’s Houston for F-Rated Fridays, a dinner and drag show hosted by Blackberri. While enjoying the show, consider ordering $2 shots and the restaurant’s catfish-and-shrimp dinner special.

DJ Yo Yoli Weekend Takeover

At 11 p.m., Las Vegas-based DJ Yo Yoli visits Houston to perform at Pearl Bar. There is no cover for this event, and DJ Yo Yoli will be on the turntables all night.

Saturday, July 3

Pride Pantry

On Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., Barcode opens its doors for its weekly Pride Pantry event. The LGBTQ-friendly resource pantry will donate non-perishable items, frozen food, toiletries, and more. For more information on donating and volunteering, go here.

Soaked! The Pool Party

At 1 p.m., ReBar and Club Houston present Soaked! The Pool Party, an afternoon of cocktails by the pool with DJ Joe Ross on the turntables.

Montrose Art Market

At 6 p.m., BUDDY’S Bar hosts its monthly Montrose Art Market. The event will showcase crafts, paintings, wall art, and fashion accessories created by local artists.

Sunday, July 4

Lady Gaga Brunch

At noon, go to ReBar for a Lady Gaga Brunch with Judas Joe Manson, Vegas’ very own Lady Gaga impersonator. The event is hosted by Blackberri and features performances by Manson, Ondi, Luna of the Lillies, and Bleach. Reservations can be made here.

Pride Market

At 2 p.m., Pearl Bar hosts its weekly Pride Market. From crawfish to art, the event features all LGBTQ vendors, and is your one-stop shop for all things queer.

Keith & Dexter Present: The Freedom Party

At 5:30 p.m., go to Belvedere for The Freedom Party presented by gay Houston couple Keith Clark and Dexter Williams. The Fourth of July extravaganza will feature music by DJ Sean “Panda” Royal and food by Chef Kesha Bland.