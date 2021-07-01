July 2021 Horoscope: Time for Decision-Making









This is going to be a busy and active month after all of the delays from the June Mercury retrograde. This is a month for decision-making, and during the first half of the month, a time for getting things done. The latter half of the month involves further changes and transitions. We’ll be upgrading our plans and looking to move past COVID and 2020.

The sun begins the month in Cancer, and eventually enters Leo on the 22nd. Mercury is moving right along, starting in Gemini and entering Cancer on the 12th and then Leo on the 27th. Venus starts the month in Leo, but eventually enters Virgo on the 21st. Mars continues plowing his way through Leo until July 29, when he enters Virgo. And finally, Jupiter retrogrades back into Aquarius on the 28th. The rest of the planets—Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto—are happy where they are! Because of all the planetary activity at the end of the month, we are going to be reviewing our schedules and exploring new avenues.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

Home, children, and family activities will keep your July calendar filled. Despite the “new normal” that COVID created, you are working hard to maintain your financial and emotional security. You are in a more creative and playful mood throughout July. If you have children, this can be a more meaningful time to be with them. With your career, it’s an excellent time to reconnect with old clients, previous employers, and business organizations to expand your networking and outreach. The latter half of the month is better for reinstating your fitness and work routines. You are investigating ways to improve your resource base through investments or a retirement program. It’s also easier for you to act with your own best interests in mind.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

You continue to be pulled in two different directions: one toward reinventing yourself and your career, and the other toward remaining stable and relevant in your current career. You will be trying to find a better career balance through the rest of the year. That impulse was very strong last month, and it continues this month. In the first half of July, you are getting your thoughts organized while being less patient with existing conditions. This same energy can also weigh heavily on relationships that are too demanding or inflexible. By midmonth, your focus shifts to your home, family, and emotional roots. Boundaries will be a key issue for you through the latter half of July. Make sure you put yourself first in all your choices!

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

You have finally emerged from the stressful month of June. You may still feel a bit shell-shocked through the New Moon on the 9th. You are in a much more action-oriented time. Your primary focus is on your finances, generating more income, and increasing your visibility. The eclipses should have generated some new contacts for both your business and personal interests. You have been trying to find a project or a career path this year that satisfies your need for both internal stability and external success. You are more confident about your choices as mid-July approaches. Home and family comforts come into play as well. You may be looking to do some relocation or remodeling. Limits and restrictions will irritate you more toward the end of the month. You will need more freedom!

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

Happy birthday to all the Moon Kids. This is your personal yearly cycle in which we review our past and look ahead with high hopes for the upcoming year. Particularly in the first half of July, it’s a great time for health checkups, realigning your partnership goals, and making sure you please yourself! You are exploring new ways to bring in income that relies on a more modern approach to business. Both your personal and business partnerships need some attention. This is a very good month to make sure you and your partner plan some fun activities together, besides the obvious responsibilities. Finances and resource management are big topics in the last half of the month. This can be a very good time to address any fiduciary difficulties that prevent you from feeling free. You are looking for a permanent solution to those problems.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

Normally, this is more of a rest-and-retreat time for you, but with active Mars traveling through your sign during the entire month, you are ready to spread your wings and fly! You have more confidence than usual, which can be good for exploring new career options and possibly starting something on your own. You are looking for a career that excites your passion and can be shared with your partner and your friends. You will also be taking life more personally, and having a greater awareness of your physical surroundings. This may interfere with your sleep patterns. This is a great time to focus on health and self-care. Your energy level is even stronger by midmonth. Relationship issues are more significant, and it may be a great time for you and your partner to get reacquainted. Watch your impulse-spending at the end of the month!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept.22)

As the month begins, you are slowly moving into a clearer space. You are not as overwhelmed by the psychic energies that had you isolating more than necessary during COVID. You needed a break from the demands you’ve placed on yourself. You will feel much better after July 9, as you are ready to re-enter the public arena. This is a very good time for relationships, whether or not you are involved, particularly after midmonth. You may be looking for a new career path, or altering your current path to align with the drastic shifts in the way business is now being done. You are more confident, and ready to act on what you think is best. The last half of the month is a much better time to reconnect to your fitness and work routines!

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

You are more professionally and socially active in July. This is a great month to take on a leadership role, look into a promotion, or move to a more lucrative position. Friends and business organizations can be very helpful and supportive. This is also a great time for you to take a strong role in your community’s development and future direction. For those of you with children, they will want to take on more responsibility. It may seem like they are growing up too fast! Financial restraints and debt should be addressed as soon as possible. It’s definitely keeping you from expressing your own creative energies, and it could possibly lock you into a job that has you feeling trapped. You will need some rest-and-retreat time by the end of the month.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

You are considering expanding your career and possibly starting something on your own! This is a good month to get your ideas out there. Publishing energies remain strong through the end of the year. You are looking to take on more of a leadership role, no matter what your current position is. Relationship energies are very active. If you are involved in a relationship that feels restrictive, you may be looking for greener pastures. If you are happily involved, you are renewing your bonds and looking forward to more fun and excitement. If you are single, you’ll be very selective this month as you search for someone who is unique and electrifying. You may be doing some home repairs, or even consider moving at this time!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

Your world may have seemed upside down over the last couple of weeks. The larger theme for you is about connecting to an inner purpose that gives your life more meaning. You will be ready to make some decisions after the 9th. You are setting a new direction for your career, or you are looking to take on a leadership role where you are. Social media will be the best path to expand your reach. You are re-examining your views about relationships and looking for more balance and equality in your partnerships, so you don’t always have to take the lead role. You are also considering relocating, or redecorating your home. You are wanting a retreat spot that shuts out all of the everyday noise. Career activity really picks up near the end of the month!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

Relationships are one of your main interests this month. If you are involved, this is a good time to reestablish those bonds. If you are single, this is a good month to look for potential partners. You are looking for something that has a future. The activity that has been driving the COVID crisis was also clearly focused on your sign. This has definitely made you rethink your career from the ground up. You may have lost your drive or passion as you look for a career direction that satisfies you—instead of one where you are always satisfying others. For some, this can be a time of retiring and totally switching directions! With so many options, you are trying to narrow down your choices. You may feel stymied or stuck, but by the end of the month, you will feel free to act on those choices. It may help to evaluate your finances so you know how to proceed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

You are working on finishing old tasks, getting rid of stuff that doesn’t have a purpose in your life, and contemplating new ambitions. You will want to get yourself into better physical shape and set better personal boundaries that limits your time with people who don’t appreciate you. This is a very active career period that will be operating through the entire year. You will make some clear decisions about where you are going, especially at the end of this month and in early August. Relationships can be more demanding this month, which will trigger your need for better boundaries. Are you giving more to your partner than you are getting back? This is a good time to renew that connection, as long as you benefit from the process. You may need to communicate your desires more clearly. Just because you are intuitive doesn’t mean your partner is!

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

It’s been a very active and disjointed period for you over the last few weeks. This energy finally subsides after the 9th as you begin to feel more grounded. There are opportunities opening up for you, career-wise. These may be more suited to your sensitive nature, and allow you to let your natural talents shine. The eclipses will repeat again in late November and early December of this year, so that will be another time for new opportunities. This month is good for expanding your personal presence via social media and public venues. People are drawn to your energies, which can be very good for your job or other self-promotion. But that extra attention could also make you feel overwhelmed. This is a great month to pay attention to your health habits and concerns. Co-workers are more edgy and dramatic this month. You may want to avoid being drawn into their theatrics. Relationships will be more active by the end of the month!

This article appears in the July 2021 edition of OutSmart magazine.