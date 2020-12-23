Front Page NewsLocal NewsNews
OutSmart’s Most-Viewed Stories of 2020
The list reveals this year’s major challenges.
Calling the past year “tough” would be an understatement. From a pandemic to an economic downturn and a slew of systemic injustices, people across the nation have struggled to make it through. And for LGBTQ folks—many of whom face additional hardships—surviving 2020 has been even tougher.
Because it is OutSmart’s job to accurately report on Houston’s LGBTQ community, our 2020 coverage reflected the stories of queer locals who have been most impacted by the year’s challenges.
Our readers (a total of 311,269 website users as of December 23) seemed most interested in these 10 posts from 2020:
- Asia Jynaé Foster, a Black Trans Woman, Murdered in Houston
Foster was remembered at a November 22 vigil at the Montrose Center.
- Merci Mack, a Black Trans Woman, Murdered in Dallas
Mack is at least the 18th trans or gender-nonconforming person killed in 2020.
- Order Takeout from These Pro-Equality Restaurants
A roundup of local spots offering great to-go meals during the quarantine.
- Local Trans Designer Sells Face Masks for Charity
Nghi Nguyen raises funds for the Houston Food Bank.
- Saving Pearl Bar Houston
Julie Mabry’s LGBTQ spot turns to GoFundMe to survive the pandemic.
- Gayest & Greatest: People, Part I
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo uses her position to fight for human rights.
- Two LGBTQ Houston Bars Close after Employees Contract COVID-19
BUDDY’S Houston and Blur Bar decide to temporarily shut down.
- Local LGBTQ Facebook Group Denounces Black Lives Matter
“We do not support BLM, do you?” admin asks new group members.
- A Message to Out Former Congressman Aaron Shock
Welcome…I guess.
- Billboard on I-10 Proclaims ‘Protect Black Trans Women’
August public-awareness campaign kickstarts the launch of Transgender Ally Collective.
