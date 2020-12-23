OutSmart’s Most-Viewed Stories of 2020









Calling the past year “tough” would be an understatement. From a pandemic to an economic downturn and a slew of systemic injustices, people across the nation have struggled to make it through. And for LGBTQ folks—many of whom face additional hardships—surviving 2020 has been even tougher.

Because it is OutSmart’s job to accurately report on Houston’s LGBTQ community, our 2020 coverage reflected the stories of queer locals who have been most impacted by the year’s challenges.

Our readers (a total of 311,269 website users as of December 23) seemed most interested in these 10 posts from 2020: