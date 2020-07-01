Merci Mack (Facebook)
Black Trans Woman Murdered in Dallas

Merci Mack is at least the 18th trans or gender non-conforming person killed in 2020.

Lourdes Zavaleta Lourdes Zavaleta Follow on Twitter Send an email July 1, 2020
A transgender woman was found shot to death in a Dallas parking lot on June 30, according to news reports. 

Trans activists have identified the victim as Merci Mack, 22.

Mack is at least the 18th trans or gender non-conforming person murdered in the U.S. in 2020. The vast majority of victims, including Mack, have been Black trans women. Two of the murders have occurred in Texas.

Mack was deadnamed by Dallas police and multiple news outlets, including KTVT (CBS DFW) and KXAS-TV (NBC DFW). “We have not been provided with a preferred name at this time, and we are asking for the community’s assistance with any additional information,” the Dallas Police Department said in a June 30 news release.

Anyone with information about Mack’s murder should contact Detective Tabor with the Dallas Police Department Homicide United at (214) 671-3605 or [email protected].

This is a developing story. This post will be updated as additional information becomes available.

