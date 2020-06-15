Two LGBTQ Houston Bars Close after Employees Contract COVID-19









Two Montrose bars shut down over the weekend after several employees tested positive for COVID-19. BUDDY’s Houston and Blur Bar announced their temporary closures in respective Facebook posts on Sunday, June 14.

BUDDY’S owner Christopher Barry decided to suspend operations after learning that he and four other employees were infected with the virus, according to a Facebook video. The bar will remain closed until all employees test negative for COVID-19.

“We feel it’s the most responsible thing to do,” Barry said. “[Closing the bar will] allow it to be deep-cleaned by a professional service and have all employees tested before returning to work.”

Blur Bar announced it would also temporarily close after some staff members contracted COVID-19.

“We value the safety of all of our customers and accordingly we have decided to close the club for up to two weeks,” Blur Bar said in a Facebook post. “We will be deep-cleaning during this period to make the club safe for your return.”

After being shut down for nearly two months to slow the spread of COVID-19, BUDDY’S, Blur, and several other LGBTQ Houston bars reopened on Friday, May 22, with limited capacities after Governor Greg Abbot declared it safe. Many of these establishments announced additional safety precautions in order to keep patrons healthy.

However, following the reopening of Texas bars, restaurants, and other establishments, Harris County has seen some of the highest COVID-19 hospitalization increases, growing at about three percent per day, according to the Texas Medical Center.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo released a new COVID-19 Threat Level System on June 11 to help residents better understand the status of coronavirus in the area, and what actions they need to take to help slow the spread of the virus.

Hidalgo declared that Harris County is currently at “Level 2,” which signifies a significant and uncontrolled level of COVID-19 spread. At this level, “residents should minimize contact with others, avoiding any medium or large gatherings and only visiting permissible businesses that follow public-health guidance.”

For more information on Harris County’s Public Threat Level System, visit readyharris.org/Stay-Safe. For more information on where to get tested for COVID-19, visit publichealth.harriscountytx.gov/Resources/2019-Novel-Coronavirus/COVID-19-Testing-Information.