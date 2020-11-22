Black Trans Woman Murdered in Houston









A 22-year-old Black transgender woman was shot and killed in west Houston on Friday, November 20, according to the Houston Police Department (HPD). The victim’s body was found with gunshot wounds at 3400 East Greenridge Drive.

Local trans activist Dee Dee Watters has identified the victim as Asia Jynaé Foster.

“It brings me a great deal of sadness to announce that there was a murder here in Houston of a 22-year-old Black trans woman, Asia Jynaé Foster,” Watters wrote on Facebook.

Montrose Grace Place (MGP), a local LGBTQ-affirming drop-in shelter for houseless youth, also confirmed that Foster was the homicide victim. In July 2018, another one of MGP’s clients, 22-year-old Black trans woman Tracy Single, was murdered.

“It saddens and pisses us off that we’re making another post about an MGP youth taken from us by anti-trans violence. Asia was outgoing, funny, and she could put together a read that left everyone around her scrambling to pick up their jaws. We’re saving a seat next to Tracy for you, Asia. We love you,” MGP wrote on Facebook.

Foster is at least the 38th trans person murdered in the U.S. this year. The Human Rights Campaign reported that 2020 saw the nation’s highest number of deaths since the organization began tracking these murders in 2013.The vast majority of victims, including Foster, have been women of color. Three of the murders have occurred in Texas.

A candlelight vigil was held on November 22 to remember Foster at the Montrose Center, a Houston LGBTQ resource center. The socially-distanced event was also streamed online.



“Join us tonight as we gather to #SayHerName on Facebook Live at 6 p.m. CST,” Watters wrote. “For those in Houston, you’re welcome to join us for an in-person vigil at the Montrose center in the parking lot.”

Anyone with information about Foster’s murder should call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.