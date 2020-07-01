Local LGBTQ Facebook Group Denounces Black Lives Matter









A local LGBTQ Facebook group asks new members to denounce the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement in order to join the group.

Houston Texas LGBT, which was created about 7 years ago, is a public page with 6,740 members. In order to become a new member of the group, folks need to first receive approval from group admins by answering this question: We do not support BLM, do you?

The group’s admins are listed as LGBT of San Antonio, another Texas Facebook group, and Gina Land.

LGBT of San Antonio has used the Houston Texas LGBT group to share several fearmongering articles about BLM, an organization and campaign to uplift Black voices and “end State-sanctioned violence, liberate Black people, and end white supremacy forever,” according to BLM’s website. In this post, LGBT of San Antonio said, “BLM is planning to burn down our church & end Christianity.”

Many group members and other folks who have seen the Houston Texas LGBT page have responded to the admins’ anti-BLM comments by showing support for the BLM movement.

“I’m out of here. BLM. Need to go back and look at Stonewall history…a Black transgender woman was at the helm. BLM,” one member posted.

“If you don’t understand the BLM movement and what it’s really about, then you need to educate yourself with better sources,” another member said.

For more information on Black Lives Matter, visit blacklivesmatter.com.