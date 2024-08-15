Project 2025: HRC Unveils Website to Expose Anti-LGBTQ Proposals in Trump-Vance Agenda

8 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) Equality Votes PAC has launched a new website, DismantleProject2025.com, that exposes the serious threats posed to LGBTQ rights by Project 2025, a policy blueprint for a potential Trump-Vance administration. This initiative outlines how the proposed agenda could significantly roll back LGBTQ rights and protections, affecting nearly every aspect of life for the community.

The website details the dangers that Project 2025 presents to LGBTQ Americans:

Reinstating the Ban on Transgender Military Service: Revives the previous Trump administration’s ban, excluding transgender individuals from serving in the military. Undermining Marriage Equality: Promotes different-sex marriage, allowing federally funded adoption and foster care agencies to refuse services to same-sex couples and LGBTQ individuals. Criminalizing LGBTQ Content in Schools: Proposes criminal penalties for educators and librarians who provide students with access to LGBTQ books, movies, or materials, potentially labeling them as sex offenders. Implementing a Federal “Don’t Say Trans” Law: Suggests denying federal education funding to schools and educators who recognize and respect a student’s gender identity by using their chosen name and pronouns. Expanding Religious Exemptions for Discrimination: Allows religious employees to refuse to work with LGBTQ colleagues or serve LGBTQ clients, fostering discrimination in workplaces and public services. Denying Healthcare to LGBTQ Individuals: Withdraws financial support for medically necessary healthcare for transgender individuals, impacting HIV/AIDS care, public health research, and health benefits for servicemembers and their families. Defunding LGBTQ Support Programs: Proposes cutting federal funding for programs that support LGBTQ+ youth, including suicide prevention and mental health services. Rolling Back Anti-Discrimination Protections: Seeks to dismantle existing anti-discrimination laws that protect LGBTQ individuals in housing, employment, and public accommodations. Targeting LGBTQ Families: Undermines legal protections for LGBTQ parents, making it more difficult for same-sex couples to adopt or retain custody of their children. Restricting Healthcare for HIV/AIDS Patients: Proposes cuts to federal funding for HIV/AIDS treatment and prevention programs, disproportionately affecting LGBTQ communities.

Cathryn Oakley, HRC’s Senior Director of Legal Policy, warned that Project 2025 could dismantle decades of progress: “This agenda threatens every aspect of our lives, from our families to our workplaces. We must remain vigilant and informed.”

The launch of DismantleProject2025.com is supported by a digital campaign, including videos where Oakley answers questions about Project 2025 from the HRC community. As the 2024 election approaches, HRC Equality Votes PAC is dedicated to educating voters on the stakes involved.

For more information, visit DismantleProject2025.com.