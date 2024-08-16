3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

This year’s Bunnies on the Bayou Check Presentation was held at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Houston.

2024 Beneficiaries are Montrose Grace Place, Open Gate Homeless Ministries, Houston Pride Band, Lazarus House, MEN, Inc., The Normal Anomaly Initiative, Avenue 360 Health and Wellness, the Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation, Pride Chorus Houston, Montrose Center’s HATCH youth programs, The TRUTH Project, and Thomas St. Patient Services Corporation.

Bunnies on the Bayou 45, one of Houston’s premier fundraising events, took place on Easter Sunday, March 31.

Bunnies on the Bayou, Inc. is a 501(c)3, all-volunteer organization committed to enhancing the quality of life, promoting education, and upholding the human rights of individuals individuals in the LGBTQIA+ community.