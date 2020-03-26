Order Take-Out from These Pro-LGBTQ Restaurants









Note: This article was updated on Friday, March 27 at 2:30 p.m.

Houstonians are foodies. Not being able to sit down and enjoy a meal at our favorite local eateries during this quarantine has been especially difficult.

Fortunately, we still have the ability to buy food from restaurants that offer drive-thru, delivery service, and curbside pickup options. If you’re in the mood to order in for dinner tonight, be sure to browse the menus of these LGBTQ and ally-owned businesses.

Urban Eats

Husbands Levi Lucky Rollins and Eric Munoz are the hardworking owners of this bistro/bar/market off of Washington Avenue. The pair is committed to keeping customers happy by continuing to offer their restaurant’s entire breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus to-go and for delivery.

Since Texas restaurants are now able to legally deliver and offer to-go alcoholic beverages to patrons who also order food, be sure to add a discounted bottle of wine to your order. If you’re purchasing food for a group, consider ordering a dinner-bundle special.

Hours vary. For more information on Urban Eats, visit feasturbaneats.com

Hamburger Mary’s

This drag-show dining room may be closed, but you can still order your favorite Hamburger Mary’s meals and drinks to-go. The restaurant is currently offering several discounted meals (including burger, taco, and enchilada plates) and you can call to learn more about the daily specials.

Hamburger Mary’s is open from noon to 10 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/hamburgermaryshouston

Harold’s

Out South Carolina native Alli Jarrett owns this restaurant, bar, and rooftop terrace in the heart of The Heights. Her eatery’s cuisine is Southern-style, and its comfort-food menu features breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. On top of offering curbside and takeout, Harold’s is also doing free delivery. Be sure to check the restaurant’s Facebook page for the daily specials.

Harold’s is closed on Mondays, and hours vary on other days. For more information, visit haroldsheights.com

David Alcorta Catering

Gay Houston chef David Alcorta is selling fajita packages to benefit his staff. Each kit comes with your choice of grilled beef fajitas, grilled chicken fajitas, grilled sausage, or a combination of all three meats, and sides like grilled onions, beans, Mexican rice, guacamole and chips, and more. Pricing depends on how many pounds of meat you purchase.

Order your fajita package by this Friday, March 27 at 3 p.m., and pick it up on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. All proceeds go to Alcorta’s workers.

For more information, visit davidalcorta.net.

Katz’s Deli

No matter what time you get hungry, Katz’s Deli will always be there! The restaurant on Westheimer near Montrose is offering to-go and delivery orders around the clock—and ten percent of its proceeds are going to The Women’s Home in Montrose.

Open 24 hours. For more information on Katz’s Deli, visit katzneverkloses.com.

Tortilla Joe’s

Grey Stephens, owner of Houston LGBTQ bars Crocker and Barcode, also founded this Mexican restaurant in the heart of Montrose. Order breakfast, lunch, or dinner to-go, or if you live within a one-mile radius from the establishment, have your food and drinks delivered.

Hours vary. For more information on Tortilla Joes, visit tortillajoeshouston.com

Dumpling Dudez

Gay Houston couple Micheal Dorsey and Chih Lin (also known by their business moniker Dumpling Dudez) aren’t hosting their popular dumpling-making classes at the moment, but don’t worry—you can still purchase their deliciously wrapped Eastern-style delights!

Order a dozen of their frozen ready-to-cook dumplings online—they’re currently selling flavors such as vegan curry, bacon cheeseburger, and chorizo mac n’ cheese—and you’ll receive an email telling you where to pick them up. Your meal will come with instructions so you can cook them at home, just like the Dumpling Dudez do.

Hours vary. For more information, visit dumplingdudez.com/pickup

Red Lion British Pub

This English-inspired restaurant in Montrose has created a special carry-out/delivery menu featuring their best-selling dishes. Order a shepherd’s pie, bangers & mash, skillet-seared sea scallops, and more. Beer and wine by the bottle are also available for take-out and delivery.

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. For more information, visit redlionpubhouston.com

Bollo Woodfired Pizza

From fresh salads to pasta to pizza, enjoy meals to-go from Bollo’s entire menu. This Italian restaurant in the Upper Kirby area has tons of options for single diners or family-style meals.

Hours vary. For more information, visit bollohouston.com

Nice Winery

Looking to get stocked-up on wine? Look no further than Houston’s gay-owned Nice Winery. It’s tasting studio is currently closed, but the knowledgeable winery staff members are available via phone or email to help you select wines to-go or for delivery.

If you order 12 or more bottles, shipping is free. The price of delivery for less than 12 bottles is just $12.

Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit nicewines.com.

Niko Niko’s

Get your Greek food fix to-go at Niko Niko’s. Order your favorites, or try the restaurant’s new ready-to-make bulk options. All meals on the Hunker Down menu are placed in vacuum-sealed bags or aluminum trays for maximum preservation.

Niko Niko’s is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit nikonikos.com.

Empire Cafe

This spot on Westheimer is offering meals from its entire menu to-go. And, if you’re in the mood for a great deal on dessert, Empire Cafe’s giant cake slices are now half off until further notice.

Jenni’s Noodle House

Founded by longtime LGBTQ allies Jenni and Scott Tranweaver, Jenni’s Noodle House is serving its Vietnamese cuisine for take-out and delivery at all four of its Houston locations. Enjoy vegan, vegetarian, and meat options in soups, over noodles and rice, and more.

Jenni’s is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit noodlesrule.com

Barnaby’s

Your options are endless at this gay-owned establishment. Choose from dozens of unique salads, burgers, and more to-go.

Barnaby’s is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, go to barnabyscafe.com.

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

On Valentine’s Day, Dessert Gallery celebrated the LGBTQ community with a “Love is Love” campaign. The bakery sold sugar cookies were decorated with rainbows, the Transgender Pride flag, and drawings of same-sex couples.



Now it’s our turn to support Dessert Gallery by ordering their delicious pastries to-go and for delivery.

Hours vary. For more information, visit dessertgallery.com.

Pizza Birra Vino

Order unique appetizers, sandwiches, and pizzas for take-out or delivery from Pizza Birra Vino on Waugh Drive. The Italian restaurant is waiving all delivery fees through April 10.

Hours vary. For more information, visit pizzabirravino.com

Peli Peli

This South African restaurant is offering affordable meals and meal-prep options for takeout and free delivery. Try a $10 boxed meal (options include a steak sandwich, pan-seared kingklip fish, curried spaghetti squash, and more), or a two-day $50 meal prep package, which comes with four boxed meals, two sticky toffee treats, and one bottle of MAN Cabernet Sauvignon. Peli Peli is also offering half-off bottles of wine with any food order.

Hours vary. For more information, visit pelipeli.com

Bar Boheme

Purchase your favorite Bar Boheme entrees, or if you’re ordering for a group, try one of the restaurant’s new Quarantine Packs. These meals, like the new Survival Pack, include multiple entrées, beverages, and Vientamese fries. Oh, and don’t forget to order drinks! Bar Boheme is still offering their popular frozen cocktails.

Hours vary. For more information, visit barboheme.com

Riva’s Italian Restaurant

This Montrose staple has served Italian food to Houston’s gayborhood for over 26 years. Order brunch, lunch, and dinner to-go or get it delivered to your doorstep.

Hours vary. For more information, visit rivasinmontrose.com.

Rudyard’s



After Chick-Fil-A was exposed in 2019 for making controversial anti-LGBTQ donations, this British pub responded by creating a queer-friendly “better-than-that-other-place’s fried chicken sandwich” with proceeds going to the Montrose Center. The sandwich, which is topped with a tiny Pride flag, is still featured on their menu. Order it now (or any of the other delicious items from their menu) to-go or get it delivered.

Hours vary. For more information, visit rudyardshtx.com.

Rainbow Lodge

Wives Donnette Hansen and Sheila Shell own this one-of-a-kind spot on Ella Boulevard at East T.C. Jester in Oak Forest. Items on their take-out menu include something for everybody—like à la carte appetizers or meals for two-or-more.

Also, here’s a tip: If you plan on picking up your order, pull through the valet entrance and a Rainbow Lodge worker will bring out your meal with a $20 restaurant gift card for your next dine-in visit.

Hours vary. For more information, visit rainbow-lodge.com.

If you know of other LGBTQ- or ally-owned restaurants that are now offering take-out or delivery services, send an email to [email protected]