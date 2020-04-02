Queer Things to Do at Home This Weekend: April 2–5, 2020









Things to Watch:

It’s Your House So Stay Home!

Thursday at 6 p.m. – Drag performer Thee Suburbia hosts a digital Diana Ross birthday tribute on Twitch. The show features dozens of talented queer POC entertainers from across the globe, including Houston’s bearded beauty Blackberri. Proceeds from the event will be split evenly amongst the cast, and you can make donations at cash.app/$POCDAC and PayPal.me/POCDAC.

Sister to Sister Support Group

Thursday at 7 p.m. – Transgender activist Mia Ryan’s support group meets online this week—in partnership with The Normal Anomaly Initiative, Compass Initiative SPARK!, and The Mahogany Project—to identify ways to use digital storytelling and resource websites to reduce the disparities that trans women face. The event is free, but $25 donations are suggested.

Unfriendly Black Hotties

Friday at 9 p.m. – Drag artists Bambi Banks-Coulee and Khloe Park host this digital drag show on Instagram Live. Special guests include performers from across the nation, including Space City’s Blackberri.

Tiger King Online Drag Show

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. – RuPaul’s Drag Race star Mimi Imfurst plays Carole Baskin in this drag show cabaret. Imfurst’s performance will include songs about lions, the tale of Joe Exotic, and more.

Houston Ballet’s ‘At Home’ Instagram series

Even though they won’t be on stage for a few weeks, the Houston Ballet’s dancers are still performing for you (and keeping you updated on their quarantines) via mini webisodes on the Houston Ballet’s Instagram. Don’t miss the episode featuring OutSmart’s September 2018 cover star, openly gay soloist Harper Watters.

10 Underrated LGBTQ Movies

When staying safe means staying home, we tend to turn on our TV screens and computer monitors to keep us company. But if you’re like us and have already binge watched all of the LGBTQ content on your favorite streaming sites, then check out this list of these queer films we bet you’ve never heard of.

Things to Read:



Lot: Stories

Openly gay Houston writer Bryan Washington sets his first book in his home town. He tells the story of a mixed-race boy who works at his family’s restaurant and discovers that he likes boys. Named one of President Barack Obama’s favorite books of 2019, the book gives soulful insight on what makes a community, a family, and a life, while exploring trust and love in all of its unsparing and unsteady forms.

Homie

This book is nonbinary author Danez Smith’s anthem about the saving grace of friendship. Rooted in the loss of one of Smith’s close friends, Homie reflects on the fact that in a country overrun by violence, xenophobia, and disparity, and in a body defined by race, queerness, and diagnosis, it can be hard to survive.

Things to Listen to:

Let’s Talk About Gay Stuff

Join out Houstonians Tony, Thomas, and Kendall as they talk about LGBTQ history, culture, and more. There are currently 43 episodes to binge-listen to. You can find them here, and on all streaming platforms.

Future Nostalgia

New music alert: Dua Lipa just dropped her second album—and it’s a hit. Future Nostalgia is 100% balad-free with tons of pop songs. This record will probably make you miss clubbing more than you already do, but the in-home dance parties you can host with this up-beat album should suffice for now.

Things to Keep You Busy:

Practice Self-Care

Let’s face it, these strange times have made life confusing and stressful, so we all deserve to give ourselves some TLC. Take a bath, put on a face mask, meditate, draw, or do whatever else makes you feel relaxed and at peace. If social isolation has become taxing on your mental health, reach out to Harris County’s 24/7 support line at 833-251-7544.

Learn Some New Recipes

The need to eat most of our meals at home has given us the opportunity to get more creative in the kitchen. If you’d like some guidance, Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski has launched an Instagram cooking show for the quarantine era. If your pantry and fridge shelves are looking sparse, visit SuperCook.com and the website will create dish ideas for you based on the ingredients you enter online.