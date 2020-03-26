Queer Things to Do at Home This Weekend: March 26–29









By Alys Garcia Carrera and Lourdes Zavaleta

Things to Watch:



Abundantly Queer

Thursday – Houston artists Space Kiddettes and Stoo host Abundantly Queer, a monthly LGBTQ performer showcase, on Instagram and Facebook Live. This month’s showcase is digital, and all the money donated during the stream will go to Pearl Bar Houston. Donate to the showcase on Venmo at @SpaceKiddettes.

Quaran-TINA

Friday – Roxanne Collins, a lauded Houston performer and renowned Tina Turner impersonator, hosts Quaran-TINA on her Facebook page at 9 p.m. The hour-long digital show will feature songs from several of Turner’s albums.

Digital Drag Entertainment by Angelina DM Trailz

Friday – At 5 p.m. watch Angelina DM Trailz do a Get Ready With Me video live on Instagram. At 7 p.m., she hosts Angelina & Friends, a digital dance party, on the same platform.

Saturday – Trailz hosts a drag queen storytime at 2 p.m.

Sunday – At 1 p.m., Trailz hosts a digital drag queen brunch. Don’t forget to tip her on Venmo, Cashapp, and Paypal — her handle on all platforms is @iamqueenangelina.

Stories from Transgender History

Sunday – Transgender activist Jessica Soukup will read transgender history stories on Facebook Live at 7 p.m.

The C&C Drag Factory

Sunday – Houston performers Cyn City and Chloe Crawford Ross host this digital drag show live at 5 p.m. For more information, follow both performers on social media.



Unpopular Opinions: A Queer Talk Show!

Sunday – Take a 30-minute break from—well, not much—and join South American comedian Peru Flores for his weekly Instagram Live comedy show. This week’s theme is “guilty pleasures,” and Flores will be joined by LGBTQ comedian and Wild, Grey’s Anatomy, Castle star Matt Pascua to roast or agree with your unpopular opinions.

Looking for some more thought-provoking entertainment? Watch Peru’s The Morning After, an LGBTQ short film based in New York City. All five parts are available here.

Things to Read:

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe

This coming of age young adult novel was written by openly gay writer Benjamin Alire Sáenz. Set in El Paso, the book tells the story of two Mexican-American teenagers and their struggles with racial and ethnic identity, sexuality, and family relationships.

Things to Listen to:



Houston Symphony Online Stream

Listen to weekly, 2-hour broadcasts by the Grammy Award-winning Houston Symphony every Sunday at 8 p.m. on News 88.7, and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Houston Public Media Classical HD (88.7-2).



The 2081 Project Podcast

Houston activists Barrett White and Vince Pryor are the hosts of this new podcast. Tune in to listen to conversations about LGBTQ politics, history, current events, and more.

Things to Keep You Busy:





Learn to Cook with Chef Scott Earick

Gay chef Scott Earick is hosting cooking lessons on Facebook live every day at 6:30 p.m. Check his videos here.



Work Out

Just because you’re stuck indoors doesn’t mean you can’t set aside 30 minutes each day to exercise. There are plenty of YouTube videos that offer instructions on how to work out without access to a gym. Follow transgender body builders Ajay Holbrook (@ajayholbrook), Jesse Diamond (@jessediamondfitness), and Shae L. Scott (@shaelscott) on Instagram for more tips and inspiration.

Order Delivery From These Pro-LGBTQ Restaurants

Houstonians are foodies. Not being able to sit down and enjoy a meal at our favorite local eateries during this quarantine has been especially difficult. Fortunately, we still have the ability to buy food from restaurants that offer drive-thru, delivery service, and curbside pickup options. If you’re in the mood to order in for dinner tonight, be sure to browse the menus of these LGBTQ and ally-owned businesses.