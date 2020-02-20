Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Feb. 20–23, 2020









Thursday, February 20

Sister to Sister

Sister to Sister Support Group meets at Montrose Center at 7 p.m. The support group, created by activist Mia Ryan, offers a safe space for transgender people of all ages to discuss trans issues with the Houston trans community and allies. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Ryan.

PU$$Y Power

Once a month, Pearl Bar Houston presents Aphrodisi-Acts, a queer burlesque variety show. Beginning at 9 p.m. the event is hosted by Nikki Knockout, and features performances by Lily Liqueur, Olly Oxen, Lou’a Louise, fand Poppy Tart.

Smoke Break

Visit Guava Lamp for Smoke Break, an alternative drag show that begins at 10 p.m. This week’s Smoke Break is themed “Play Place” and includes performances by Barbara-Coa, Belial, Luna of the Lilies, Kumquat, Reign LaRue, and Adriana LaRue.

Friday, February 21

LGBTQ Spirituality and Metaphysical Meetup Meditation

Go to the Montrose Center at 7 p.m. for an LGBTQ meditation meetup. Queer friends and allies will come together and create a sacred space for healing, exploring, finding their truth, and sharing stories and experiences.

BESO Latin Night

Pearl Bar Houston presents Beso, a queer Latinx party. Starting at 9 p.m., get your fill of Cumbias, Reggaeton, Latin trap, Bachata, and more.

Saturday, February 22

March for Black Women Houston

For two years and counting, Houston’s March for Black Women has celebrated the lives of Black women and their contributions to society. Created by Black and LGBTQ activists Candice Webber and Nisha Randle, the event is intended to uplift Black women of all sexualities and gender identities. This year’s rally starts at 10 a.m., and promotes the Black women (and their allies) who are running for office, and the event will conclude with a march to the polling location on the Texas Southern University campus. If you’re unable to vote with the group, Super Tuesday voting is March 3, and early voting runs February 21–28.

Third Annual UH Drag Bingo

The University of Houston LGBTQ Alumni Association hosts its third annual drag bingo event at Guava Lamp. Starting at 6 p.m., the event raises money for LGBTQ student scholarships.

Carnival – The Mardi Gras Party

Laissez Les Bon Temps Roulez! At 9 p.m., ReBar brings Carnival from the French Quarter to Space City. Costumes, carnival masks, and purple, green and gold attire are encouraged.

Sunday, February 23

Ashton P. Woods for Texas HD 146 Fundraiser

Openly gay Texas House District 146 candidate Ashton P. Woods hosts a fundraiser at Axelrad at 5 p.m.

Decadent Desserts and Dancing

Go to Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon for Decadent Desserts and Dancing. Beginning at 2 p.m., LGBTQ’s most delicious event benefits AssistHers, providing resources to vulnerable women in the community. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article previewing the event.

Diamantes – A Latin Drag Revue

Hosted by Aria Crawford, this night at ReBar begins at 10 p.m. and is full of fun drag performances and DJ spotlights. Special guests include Miss Gay Texas America Edna Anderson, as-well-as Miss Gay Louisiana USofA At Large Mistress Isabelle Brooks.