Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Thanksgiving Edition









Thursday, November 28

Turkey Trot

Spend your Thanksgiving morning participating in a local tradition—the BakerRipley Houston Turkey Trot, which takes place in the Uptown Galleria Area from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. This event is family-friendly and features opportunities for folks to compete in a 5K, a 10K, and a kids’ run in the Uptown Galleria area. Those unable to attend can register for the Virtual Trot. The 2019 Houston Turkey Trot benefits BakerRipley, a Houston community-building nonprofit.

Thanksgiving Feast at JR’s Houston

Enjoy a Thanksgiving feast at JR’s Bar & Grill Houston between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. For 35 years, JR’s has served a traditional and complimentary meal to guests on Thanksgiving.

Steak Night at George

Visit George Country Sports Bar for steak night at 6:30 p.m. Presented by Free Grillin’ and voted OutSmart’s Gayest & Greatest best steak night at a bar, steak night takes place at George every Thursday night.

HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade

Head downtown to watch HEB’s 70th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade. The event showcases Houston’s arts and cultural communities through balloons, floats, marching bands, dancers, and more.

Thanksgiving Day Celebration & Meal

Celebrate Thanksgiving with a lunch at Resurrection Metropolitan community church at noon. To sign up to bring a dish or volunteer at the event, email [email protected]

Friday, November 29

Beso Latin Night

Pearl Bar Houston presents Beso, a Latin night for queer Houston at 9 p.m. The event’s creator, DJ Von Kiss, will be on turntables, spinning Cumbias, Reggaeton, Latin trap, Bachata, and more.

ReFresh Friday’s with DJ Melle Mel

Go to ReBar Houston for ReFresh Friday’s with DJ Melle Mel. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on Melle Mel, who was voted favorite DJ in our annual Gayest & Greatest reader’s choice awards.

Saturday, November 30

Houston Gaymers November Main Meetup

The Houston Gaymers host their July Main Meetup at Guava Lamp at 9 p.m. Meet fellow LGBTQ gamers while playing games from every major console. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story about the Houston Gaymers.

Our World AIDS Day Program

Project PATHH Houston, a group that works to promote health through prevention and HIV testing, hosts a World AIDS Day dialogue and brunch event at Miles Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church at 10 a.m.

Brunch with The Broad’s Way

Go to Piggy’s Kitchen and Bar for a drag brunch at 11 a.m. Members of the drag collective The Broad’s Way will perform show tunes for guests of all ages.

Fundraising Luncheon for Jamie Fuller-Waymire

LGBTQ activist and navy veteran Jamie Fuller-Waymire raises funds for his run for Galveston County Tax Assessor/Collector at Buck’s at 2 p.m. Bring a $25 donation, enjoy food provided by Buck’s, and chat with Fuller-Waymire about the upcoming 2020 election.

Sunday, December 1: World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day Observance

Attend a World AIDS Day observance at Legacy Community Health–Montrose at 6 p.m. The event features a program with speakers, followed by a walking candlelight vigil. HIV testing hours at Legacy will also be extended.

Our Narrative, Our Voice

The TRUTH Project, Inc. presents Our Narrative, Our Voice at Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston at 3:30 p.m. The World AIDS Day event focuses on the stigma, prevention, and education of HIV/AIDS through spoken word, movement, and song.

Brunch with a Twist: ‘90s Edition

Olive & Twist is home to Brunch with a Twist, which occurs at 11 a.m. Hosted by Persephone, the ‘90s themed event includes performances by Reign, Leilani, Jackson Ross, and Lexus CHandelier.

World AIDS Day 2019

ACCT, Galveston organization that provides assistance to people with HIV/AIDS, invites you to participate in a World AIDS Day memorial at 1 p.m. The event features refreshments, comradery, and a space to commemorate the lives lost to the HIV epidemic.