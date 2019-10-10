Gayest & Greatest: Entertainment & Nightlife, Part II
Master of the turntables DJ Melle Mel has spun records since 2007.
Mel Frausto was born in the small town of Weslaco, Texas, but grew up mainly in Houston. A graduate of the College of Alameda in Alameda, California, Frausto is now a full-time DJ. How Frausto landed in that career is not a typical story.
Frausto, who identifies as nonbinary and gender-fluid, uses the pronouns they/them/theirs. “I have truly embraced both my masculine and feminine traits,” they explain. Ask them just what kind of DJ they are, and Frausto will tell you, “A good specialist DJ [for bars and clubs], spinning tracks that I enjoy and my audience enjoys.”
While at the College of Alameda, Frausto was studying to become a certified auto technician, following in their father’s footsteps. But while working in a repair shop as part of their studies, Frausto sustained a severe injury that meant they would no longer be able to lift anything over 10 pounds. Not long after, they got a call that their father had been diagnosed with Stage 5 cancer.
“I immediately said goodbye to California and moved back home to Houston. Sadly, I lost my father to cancer.” Frausto knew they needed a new career. Having worked as a DJ for private events in California, Frausto thought, “Why not do it until I can find something permanent? That was in 2007, and to this day that has been my career. That twist of fate changed my life forever.”
It’s no wonder that being a DJ ultimately become Frausto’s career. Ever since Frausto was young, they would turn to music as an escape or as therapy. “Music is so powerful. I was addicted, and it was effortless when I was a beginner DJ. I was born to do this!”
At age 8, Frausto discovered their parents’ LP and 8-track tape collection. “I found myself hooked on learning lyrics and melodies—and the rest, as you say, is history. I’ve been DJing for twelve years now, and loving every moment I have standing behind the decks.”
Frausto finds music, and everything it can do for a person, incredibly inspiring. “Music has been around as long as man. Throughout the years, people have revelled in the joy of songs. It makes us move. It plays with our heartstrings. It transcends place and time, and it connects us.”
But it’s not only music’s power to inspire that so thrills Frausto. It is also its power to unite their audiences. “It provides a unique experience, bringing all cultures together. No matter where you come from, we are all equal.”
Those audiences are about to grow, too. Frausto will be starting at a new venue in the coming weeks, and there may even be “some traveling to different surrounding cities,” Frausto adds.
Although music is close to Frausto’s heart, charity is right there with it. They are committed to giving back to the community and donating time for nonprofit events such as Bunnies on the Bayou and the Montrose Softball League Association (MSLA).
More than anything, Frausto says they don’t want to be known as a “female or lesbian” DJ—but rather as one who just “plays from the heart and is full of love for every single soul in the audience. So the next time you see me, feel free to shout out ‘DJ Melle Mel!’” — Jenny Block
Favorite Female/GNC DJ
DJ Melle Mel (they/them/theirs)
Finalists: DJ Aracely, DJ Athenz, DJ Krazzy Kris
Favorite Male DJ
JD Arnold (tie), DJ Panda (tie)
Finalists: DJ Eddie E, Joe Ross
Favorite Local (Non Drag) Female Entertainer
Wendy Taylor
Finalists: Nina Lombardo, Amanda Marie Parker, Morena Roas
Favorite Local (Non Drag) Male Entertainer
Steven Tilotta
Finalists: Michael Chiavone, Ty Frazier, Bubba McNeely
Favorite Local Band/Music Producers
Dirty Disco
Finalist: Space Kiddettes
Favorite Men’s Bar
Houston Eagle
Finalists: George Your Country Sports Bar, RIPCORD, Tony’s Corner Pocket
Favorite Place to Show Off Your Leather
Houston Eagle
Finalist: RIPCORD
Favorite Place to Watch Male Dancers
Tony’s Corner Pocket
Finalists: Houston Eagle, JR’s Bar & Grill
Favorite Straight Bar
Boheme
Finalists: Barbarella, Darwin’s Pub
Favorite Womens’ Bar
Pearl Bar Houston
Finalists: Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon, Ranch Hill Saloon
Favorite Live Music Venue
House of Blues
Finalists: Numbers, Revention Music Center, White Oak Music Hall
Comments