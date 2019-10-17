Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Oct. 17–20, 2019









Thursday, Oct. 17

• At 6:30 p.m., Pearl Bar Houston encourages fitness and community through a series of social runs beginning at the Washington Avenue bar. All levels of runners are welcome, and the event is followed by beer and conversation at Pearl. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., visit George Country Sports Bar for steak night. Presented by Free Grillin’ and voted OutSmart’s Gayest & Greatest best steak night at a bar, steak night takes place at George every Thursday night. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., drink, drag, and dance at ThursGay with Blackberri at Guava Lamp. The drag show and queer party is held every second, third, and fourth weekend of the month through 2019. More info. More info. More info here.

Friday, Oct. 18

• At 10 a.m., the University of Houston LGBTQ Resource Center presents Fluidity: A Sexuality Conference 2019. The for-students-by-students event is keynoted by Dr. Elisabeth Shell of the Baylor College of Medicine, and is designed to engage attendees about the sexuality spectrum. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., participate in a phone bank for Houston City Council At Large Position 4 candidate Bill Baldwin. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on the openly gay candidate. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., the Space City Sisters, a Houston group of drag queen nuns, host Blessed be Bar night at Ripcord. The Sisters will be in the dog house selling jello shots and giving out blessings. More info here.

Saturday, Oct. 19

• At 11 a.m., Collective of Houston Asian Americans (CHAA) hosts its April Tea/Brunch & Hang at the Honey Art Cafe. The CHAA event is for Asian American LGBTQQIA+ folks, friends, and allies. More info. More info here.

• At 4 p.m., the TRUTH Project presents Code Red, an LGBTQ fundraiser, at Winston Contemporary Art. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., the Texas Gay Rodeo Association hosts a fundraiser at 23rd Street Station in Galveston. The event features live entertainment, prizes, live auctions, raffles, and more. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., Impulse Group Houston closes #Juntos, its inaugural queer Latinx festival, with Tu Si Sabes Quererme at Out of the Closet thrift store. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on #Juntos. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., the Houston Gaymers host their October Main Meetup at Guava Lamp. Meet fellow LGBTQ gamers while playing games from every major console. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story about the Houston Gaymers. More info here.

Sunday, Oct. 20

• At 11 a.m., Houston’s newest drag brunch show takes place at Olive & Twist Bar+Kitchen. Hosted by Persephone, the showcase includes performances by Reign, Athena Sapphire, and Ondi. More info here.

• At 4 p.m., Diverse Works presents Bayou City Be All: An Evening of Performance, Fashion, and Music Beyond the Gender Binary at Sharespace. The one-of-a-kind experience is a community-driven project that surveys queer and gender-non-conforming traditions across Houston, and features works by performance artists: Black TM, Tania Breton, Junior Fernandez, iPOCA Collective, Jazmin Jett, Angel Lartigue, Isaac Reyes, and T2K. More info here.