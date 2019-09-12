Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Sept. 12–15, 2019









Thursday, September 12

• At 6 p.m., Human Rights Campaign, the Houston GLBT Political Caucus, and Planned Parenthood Texas hosts a watch party for the Sept. 12 Democratic presidential debate at 8th Wonder Brewery. Entree to the screening is free, but you must RSVP first. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., the LGBTQ Victory Fund hosts a watch party for the Sept. 12 Democratic presidential debate at Chapman & Kirby. The event will feature appearances by Victory Fund president and former Houston mayor Annise Parker and Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., go to Landmark’s River Oaks Theater for the premier screening of Outcry. Created by The Normal Anomaly Initiative, the docu-series looks at how the church and its culture has affected the LGBTQ community. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., Houston artists Space Kiddettes and Stoo host Abundantly Queer, a monthly LGBTQ performer showcase at Pearl Bar Houston. The first installment of the showcase is slumber-party themed, and features performances by DJ Hyperfemme, She Rex, Hank Honey, and more. A signature Abundantly Queer cocktail will be available at Pearl Bar, along with treats from the lesbian-owned Sinfull Bakery. More info here.

• Through September 22, Theatre Under the Stars presents A Chorus Line at Hobby Center. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent interview with Logan Kesler, who plays Bobby in the musical. More info here.

Friday, September 13

• At 6 p.m., meet Houston City Council District C candidate Shelly Kennedy at 2346 Wroxton Road. Don’t miss OutSmart’s article on the longtime LGBTQ activist, who has recently been endorsed by the Houston GLBT Political Caucus and the LGBTQ Victory Fund. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., join Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church for Friday Night OUT at The Tuck Room. Members of the LGBTQ-affirming church will discuss its fellowship with fun, food, and friends. More info here.

• At 9:30 p.m., the cast and crew of 30, a Houston-based Amazon Prime series, will screen the first two episodes of its first season at Brasil Cafe. There will be a Q&A following the premier. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on the creators of 30. More info here.

Saturday, September 14

• At 5:30 p.m., Houston Youth Activists present Houstonians for Migrant Justice, a collaborative effort to raise funds for organizations that help in the judicial process for undocumented persons. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on how to support undocumented Houstonians. More info here

• At 6:30 p.m., attend a Grown Up Homecoming at Etro Nightclub. The ’80s-themed event will include dancing, drinks, and friends. Proceeds from the dance will benefit Montrose Grace Place, a day-shelter for homeless youth of all sexual orientations and gender identities. More info here.

• At 10:30 p.m., attend Houston’s Best Drag show at Guava Lamp. Hosted by Adriana Larue, Roofie DuBois, and Reign, the drag show occurs the first three Saturdays of every month. More info here.

Sunday, September 15

• At 1 p.m., Kings of Houston, a drag king collective, take over Brasil Cafe. There is no cover, and the event is an all-ages show. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on the Kings of Houston. More info here.

• At 3 p.m., gay Houston couple Keith Clark and Dexter Williams present a Cheerleaders, Jocks & Nerds Day party at Belvedere Uptown Park. More info. More info here.

• Also at 3 p.m., join Pearl Bar Houston for Mutts & Mimosas. Bring your dogs to the bar while enjoying drink specials, games, and more. More info. More info here.