Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: April 25-29, 2019

Thursday, April 25

• Until 11 p.m., over 40 Houston restaurants participating in Dining Out For Life will donate a portion of their proceeds to AIDS Foundation Houston for services that help thousands of Houstonians living with HIV/AIDS. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., join Pride Houston for its official 2019 LGBTQ celebration kickoff at Pearl Bar. Get ready for the organization’s Summer of 69 themed event with announcements about this year’s Pride headliners, grand marshals, and more. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., go to Guava Lamp for Drag it On 2. Hosted by Blackberri, the six-week-long drag competition features artists and performers who will battle to win a cash prize. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., attend the opening reception of Stonewall 50, an exhibition celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. The exhibition features work by LGBTQ artists from across the globe who look back at the Stonewall Riots and ahead at the queer future. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent preview of the exhibit. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., go to Hamburger Mary’s for F-Rated Fridays. Hosted by Cyn City and Blackberri, the drag show includes dinner, drink specials, and entertainment. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., celebrate Fresh Fridays at Rich’s Houston. Enjoy drink specials, performances, and beats by Texas’ drag queen DJ, DJ Aracely. More info here.

Saturday, April 27

• At 2 p.m., learn more about the Stonewall 50 exhibit with CAMH Curator Dean Daderko. The exhibition focuses on trans issues, intergenerational dialogues, and queer subject matter in and outside of the U.S.More info here.

• At 7 p.m., the Montrose Center hosts its Super Gayla, superhero themed fundraiser for LGBTQ homeless youth, at The Ballroom at Bayou Place. Mix and mingle with over 500 community leaders and friends over drinks, dinner, and entertainment. All proceeds benefit the HATCH Youth Rapid Rehousing Program. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., costume designer Machine Dazzle visits Houston for Dimensions Variable, a fashion show and performance, at the Moody Center for the Arts at Rice University. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent interview with Machine Dazzle. More info here.

• At noon, audition to become this year’s Pride Superstar at Rich’s Houston. Dancers, comedians, vocalists, and more are invited to compete for a performance at this year’s LGBTQ Houston celebration, a spot in the parade, and a cash prize. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., the Houston Gaymers host their April Main Meetup at Guava Lamp. Meet fellow LGBTQ gamers while playing games from every major console. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story about the Houston Gaymers. More info here.

Sunday, April 28

• At 11:30 a.m., the TRUTH Project hosts an open call audition at MATCH for upcoming projects during Houston Pride. The TRUTH Project is in search of artists who can perform spoken word, act, dance, or sing. More info here.

• At 1 p.m., the Friends of Montrose unveil a memorial for the Pulse Nightclub victims at Tony’s Corner Pocket. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent preview of the event. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., go to Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon for the Southern States National Showgirl/Showman Pageant. Witness an exciting showcase of talent and entertainment as contestants compete for a chance to become a Southern States legend. More info here.

Monday, April 30

• At 7:30 p.m., join the Secret Group for Gay Shame Parade. The stand-up show features “gays, probable gays, and people we wish were gay.” More info here.