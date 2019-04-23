Dine Out For Life: Entrées with a Side of Kindness

Share with your friends Submit

Did you know Houston has more than 10,000 restaurants representing some 70 countries and American regions? No wonder we’re one of the cities that goes out to eat the most. (The national average is 4.9, but Houstonians eat out an average of 6.9 times each week.) Clearly, no one in this town appears to need a reason to eat out.

But if you do need to be persuaded, put Thursday, April 25, on your calendar for Houston’s annual Dining Out for Life event—the day that select restaurants give a portion of their sales to AIDS Foundation Houston for services that help thousands of Houstonians living with HIV/AIDS. Dozens of terrific restaurants are on the participation list this year, and it goes on all day so you can even eat out for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Looking for some menu suggestions? You and a date could split the 40-ounce Porterhouse for two at B&B Butchers on Washington Ave. for $116! If that’s out of reach, hop across the street to Benjamin Berg’s other eatery, B.B. Lemon. (Their complimentary lemon jawbreakers alone are worth the trip.)

Other participating restaurants you can try are Barnaby’s, El Real, Harold’s, Laurenzo’s, Niko Niko’s, and Rainbow Lodge, to name but a few. To find out if your favorite restaurant is participating, go to diningoutforlife.com/city/houston and scroll down. Then all you have to do is order what you want, knowing that everything on the menu will get served with a side order of good karma.

What: Dining Out for Life

When: April 25 (all day and night)

Where: Various restaurants

Info: diningoutforlife.com/city/houston

This article appears in the April 2019 edition of OutSmart magazine.