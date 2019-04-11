Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: April 11-14, 2019

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, April 11

• At 7:30 p.m., the Space City Sisters, a Houston group of drag queen nuns, host a membership meeting at RIPCORD Houston. More info here.

• Now through Sunday, April 14, attend CounterCurrent 19 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. The free festival features audio and video installations, performances, talks, and more by artists from around the world. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on CounterCurrent. More info here.

• Now through Sunday, April 14, Rice University commemorates LGBTQ Pride. The week long celebration includes panels, affinity lunches, a drag show, and more. More info here.

Friday, April 12

• At 11:15 a.m., The Council on Recovery hosts its 36th annual Spring Luncheon. Actor Andrew McCarthy will keynote this year’s event, and proceeds from the luncheon go to individuals and families affected by alcoholism, drug addiction, and co-occurring mental health disorders. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., kick off the 2019 Houston Art Car Parade with the Art Car Ball at City Hall. Hosted by Houston drag performers Dessie Love-Blake and Kara Dion, the ball features live entertainment and art installations. More info here.

• On Friday at noon and on Saturday 10 a.m., go to the Jung Center of Houston for a discussion exploring LGBTQ identities. The theme of the two meetings are transitioning in the therapy room and transitioning in the workplace. More info here.

Saturday, April 13

• At 11 a.m., go to Downtown Houston for the City’s 32nd annual Art Car Parade. This year’s parade, which hits the streets at 2 p.m., features 250 mobile masterpieces from across the country. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., the Montrose Softball League Association (MSLA) presents Miss MSLA 2019, a pageant, at Rich’s Houston. MSLA members will dress in drag will raise funds for their teams. More info here.

• At 11 p.m., New Orleans DJ Cristy Lawrence visits Houston for a set at Pearl Bar. More info here.

Sunday, April 14

• At 4 p.m., join Houston softball team the Herricanes at Pearl Bar for Pooches on The Patio. Bring your favorite furry friend, enjoy drink specials and crawfish, and help support a scholarship fund. More info here.

• At 2:30 p.m., go to the Montrose Center for a discussion on human trafficking. The National Organization for Women brings Ann Johnson, a trial and appellate counsel who has represented several trafficking victims, to inform folks on how to fight against human trafficking. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., LGBTQ icon Big Freedia takes the stage at White Oak Music Hall. Hailing from New Orleans, the openly gay artist played a key role in popularizing a genre of hip hop called bounce music. Alfred Banks will open the show. More info here.