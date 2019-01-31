Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Jan. 31-Feb. 3, 2019

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, Jan. 31

• At 3 p.m., the UH LGBTQ Resource Center hosts Out in STEM. The event will feature a conversation led by a panel of openly queer professionals in science, technology, engineering, and math fields. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., go to Pearl Bar Houston for an Eden Takeover with Cristy Lawrence. The event is 21 and up. More info here.

• Thursday through Sunday, attend Sin Muros, a Latinx theatre festival, at Stages Repertory Theatre. The festival celebrates the range of Latinx voices in Texas. More info here.

Friday, Feb. 1

• At 6 p.m., join the Lone Star Veterans Association’s LGBT Affinity Group for a karaoke social at Guava Lamp. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on LSVA’s partnership with the Montrose Center. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., ring in the Lunar New Year at Burning 100 Demons at the Lawndale Art Center. Presented by the Collective of Houston Asian Americans, the event is a ritual and honors queer folks through spoken, written, and embodied poetry. Burning 100 Demons also coincides with Antonius Bui‘s ‘yêu em dài lâu.’ More info here.

• At 7 p.m., attend a watch party for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars at Guava Lamp. The event occurs every Friday and leads up to the season finale on Dec. 14. More info here.

Saturday, Feb. 2

• At 6 p.m., a reception for several queer Houston artists will be held at the G Spot Gallery. The Qollective Self Exploration will feature the works of Aveda Adara, Larry Johnson, Hugo Perez, Phillip Karjerker, Jesse Treviño, Sebastian Gomez De La Torre, and Frank Hernandez. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Rich’s Houston hosts a pre-party for Hydro Festival, the largest gay music festival in the Caribbean. The event will feature free giveaways, including festival passes, all night. More info here.

• At 10:30 p.m., go to Guava Lamp for Houston’s Best Drag Show. Hosted by Angelina DM Trailz, the event is a competition open to all drag performers. More info here.

Sunday, Feb. 3

• At 3 p.m., join Pearl Bar Houston for Mutts & Mimosas. Bring your dogs to the bar while enjoying drink specials, games, and more. More info here.

• At 3:30 p.m., the Houston Democratic Socialists of America will meet at Kung Fu Tea to discuss the issues that LGBTQ folks in Harris County face and ideas to create positive changes for the community. More info here.

• At 5:30 p.m., watch the 2019 Super Bowl at an LGBTQ bar. JR’s Houston, Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon, the Eagle, and Guava Lamp will screen the 53rd annual game.

Comments