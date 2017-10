0 Share with your friends Submit

About 450 people gathered at the Ballroom at Bayou Place on Thursday, Oct. 12 for the largest dinner in the Montrose Center’s history. The annual Out for Good fundraiser drew 450 people, up from 350 in 2016. The dinner also marked the 30th anniversary of the center’s HATCH Youth program.

The Montrose Center presented Community Vision awards to state Rep. Garnet Coleman (D-Houston) and former Houston Mayor Annise Parker. City Councilman Robert Gallegos recounted the center’s response to Tropical Storm Harvey, including raising more than $758,000 for an LGBTQ relief fund.

Mayor Sylvester Turner attended a VIP reception prior to the dinner. Other officials on hand for the event were state Sen. John Whitmire, City Councilmen Dwight Boykins and Mike Laster, District Judge Steven Kirkland, and Associate Municipal Judge Phyllis Frye.

The LGBTQ-owned Ballroom at Bayou Place, in the downtown theater district, underwrote some of the costs associated with the dinner, so that 100 percent of proceeds could go to the Montrose Center. Comcast was the presenting sponsor.—John Wright

Photos by Dalton DeHart

