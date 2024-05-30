Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, May 30 – June 2

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, May 30

Steak Night at Pearl

Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for drag bingo and dildo races. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Pride Market and Drag Bingo

Get your Pride gear, from Pride T-shirts and hats to fans, candles, baked goods and just about everything else. Then, get ready for Drag Bingo with the reigning Miss Gay America, Dessie Love-Blake. Eureka Heights, 941 W 18th St. Market opens at 5 p.m. Bingo begins at 7 p.m.

Barnstorm Dance Fest

Barnstorm showcases the vibrancy of dance in Houston and provides audiences with an exciting sampling of dance genres in three unique programs. Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main St. Through June 1. Show times vary.

Out@TUTS – Disney’s Newsies

After the May 30 performance of Disney’s Newsies, Theatre Under the Stars presents its Out@TUTS reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends featuring light bites, drink specials, and live music. Use the promo code OUT@TUTS and get 25% off your tickets. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 31

Skate Sober Family and Friends Night

Join Pride Houston 365 at Lockwood Skating Palace for an evening of old school tunes and classic roller skating! No alcohol, no drama… just some R&B and good vibes! 3323 E Lockwood Dr. 5 p.m

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Watch Party

Join Ripcord Houston and host Adriana LaRue for a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 viewing party. 715 Fairview St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

CANCELLED: Families with Pride

The office of Houston City Council Member Abbie Kamin has announced the cancellation of the Families with Pride event, citing the potential for dangerous weather.

Montrose Center LGBTQIA+ Youth Prom

Montrose Center hosts the annual LGBTQIA+ Youth Prom benefiting HATCH Youth. This year’s theme is “This Is a Safe Space.” The youth-only event (ages 16–20) is free to attend. The Ballroom at Tanglewood, 5430 Westheimer Rd. 7 p.m.

Pride Bingo and Drag Show

First Christian Church Katy presents Celebrate Pride Bingo and Drag Show, benefitting the Transparent Closet. 22101 Morton Ranch Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Pride Chorus Houston – Y’all Means All!

Saddle up for a rootin’, tootin’, pride-filled hoedown as Pride Chorus Houston proudly presents Y’all Means All!, showcasing country songs that celebrate love, diversity, and the spirit of unity. Ubity of Houston, 2929 Ubity Dr. 8 p.m.

Krazy 4 Kylie

Houston Eagle presents Krazy 4 Kylie, celebrating the pop diva’s birthday and Pride Month kickoff. 611 Hyde Park Blvd. 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

Rich’s Sunday Service

Dance into Rich’s Houston for Sunday Service with the ministers of sound, resident DJ’s Marti Frieson, Drew G, Johnny Moreno, and Stephen Jusko. 202 Tuam St. 1 p.m.

Jitterbug Swing Lessons

Swing on over to Neon Boots for a free dance lesson, and stay after for more dancing or karaoke in the Esquire Room. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 5:30 p.m.

Sunday Karaoke at the Room Bar

DJ Shawn hosts Sunday Funday Karaoke at the Room Bar in Spring. Sign up to sing your favorite tunes and enjoy drink specials all night long! 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Ste 148, Spring, TX. 9 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

Wednesday, June 5

Montrose Center Open House

This is your opportunity to meet Montrose Center‘s new CEO Avery Belyeu and learn more about the Center and its invaluable services. 401 Branard St. 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 9

Pride 5K Fun Run and Pride Market

Lace up those running shoes and show your support for the LGBTQ community, whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking for a good time. The run starts and ends at Frost Town Brewing, 100 N. Jackson St.

We Are the Rainbow Celebration

Trans Men Empowerment presents a Pride event featuring a live DJ, drag performances, onsite HIV testing, and more. Frost Town Brewing. 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 15

Dancing Queen Disco

Dance the night away with the Houston Symphony at the Dancing Queen Disco following the evening performance of The Music of ABBA! Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

Houston’s New Faces of Pride Parade and Festival

This year’s theme, “Rainbow Revolution,” is about celebrating progress, embracing change, and igniting a spirit of unity. The festival at Houston City Hall starts at noon, and the parade kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 28

The Big Queer Quiz

Join Grace Place for the Big Queer Quiz. This annual Pride-themed trivia night will feature fabulous prizes, delicious brews, and other fun. Proceeds benefit home-insecure youth of all sexualities and genders. Bad Astronaut Brewery, 1519 Fulton St. 6 p.m.

Rainbow on the Green

Discovery Green’s annual family-friendly Pride celebration returns to the park with an evening of performances by Houston’s own Z’maji Glamouratti and the Lone Star Discoteq, and your favorite popstar impersonators. 1500 McKinney St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

2024 Houston Pride 365 Festival and Parade

The 46th Annual Official Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration® Festival and Parade’s theme is “You Won’t Break Our Pride.” The festival will take place downtown at Houston City Hall starting at 11:30 a.m., and the parade begins at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

Le Cirque de Mint Julep

Prepare to be mesmerized by a cavalcade of stunning performances, where the boundaries of imagination are pushed to their glittering limits. Benefitting Legacy Community Health’s HIV/AIDS programs and services. Bayou Music Center, 520 Texas Ave. 2:30 p.m.

Ongoing:

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection

Holocaust Museum Houston hosts The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection, celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to the present day. 5401 Caroline St. Through June 23, 2024.

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023, a charcoal and pastel mural by gay artist Marc Bauer currently on view at the Menil Drawing Institute, combines powerful imagery from art history with contemporary references to create a thought-provoking narrative. The artist recently returned for the final planned alteration to the work. Read more about the Marc Bauer. 1533 Sul Ross St. Ongoing through August.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.