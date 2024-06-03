Pride All Month Long
Your 2024 Pride Calendar of Events
Dive into the vibrant spectrum of the Greater Houston area’s LGBTQ Pride festivities with OutSmart’s 2024 calendar of events! In addition to the two downtown parades on June 22 and June 29, there will be fundraising parties, a Fun Run, Pride Nights at Houston Astros, Dynamo, Dash, and Sabercats games, theater events, and even a library reading. Whether you’re a seasoned activist, a dedicated arts supporter, or a curious newcomer to Houston’s LGBTQ community, there’s something for everyone as we come together to amplify queer voices and advocate for equality during Pride Month!
Community
June 22
Houston’s New Faces of Pride Parade and Festival
This year’s theme, Rainbow Revolution, is about celebrating progress, embracing change, and igniting a spirit of unity. The festival at Houston City Hall starts at noon, with the following line-up:
Noon: Special K & Sam • Violet S’arbleu • GNDRBNDR
1:00 pm: Sugar Joiko • Hugh Dandy & Barry Mii Dandy • DJ Uri Via
2:00 pm: Adriana Larue • DJ Amarji
3:00 pm: Billy Gilman • Ladarius Mirage Jackson • DJ Von Kiss
4:00 pm: Lauren Sanderson • Reign Larue • DJ Von Kiss
5:00 pm: Chris Housman
The parade kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
Read our Houston’s New Faces of Pride Grand Marshals profiles in our June issue.
Stage
June 22
Planet Pink!
DNVRMX presents the official New Faces of Pride after-party at POST HTX, featuring guest DJ, producer, and remixer GSP (Greece) as well as Houston’s own Marti Frieson. tinyurl.com/38fyshh4
Community
June 23
Pride Brunch 2024
Houston’s New Faces of Pride presents the 6th Annual Pride Brunch and Montrose Center Fundraiser. Music by DJ Chad Guidry, and drag performances on the hour by Sinema LaRue and Lucy Paradisco. tinyurl.com/59fu6ehe
Community
June 23
Pride Fiesta
Organización Fuerzas Latinas Unidas en Texas present a Pride Fiesta featuring music, vendors, food, a drag show, and more. tinyurl.com/47wcvkyu
Sports
June 25
Pride Night at the Houston Astros
Cheer on our hometown team and celebrate Pride with the Astros as they take on the Colorado Rockies at Minute Maid Park. tinyurl.com/astrospride
Community
June 25
Dine with Pride
Join Pride Houston 365 at Via 313 for Dine with Pride. Meet the Pride Houston 365 team, enjoy music by DJs, and snag some free swag and event tickets. tinyurl.com/yvzju2dz
Stage
June 28-29
GAY Love Jones
A hilarious and heartfelt celebration of black queer love, poetry and DC! Follow the staff of the poetry spot, The Sanctuary, as they find heartbreak, chosen family and love in many forms. tinyurl.com/4w75cyrf
Community
June 28
Rainbow on the Green
Discovery Green’s annual family-friendly Pride celebration returns to the downtown park with an evening of performances by Houston’s own Z’maji Glamouratti and the Lone Star Discoteq. tinyurl.com/yf5u3wh5
Read our interview with this year’s headliner, Z’maji Glamouratti, in our June issue.
Community
June 28
The Big Queer Quiz
Join Grace Place for the Big Queer Quiz. This annual Pride-themed trivia night will feature fabulous prizes, delicious brews, and other fun. Proceeds benefit home-insecure youth of all sexualities and genders. tinyurl.com/5n6vn7w8
Community
June 28
The Bagneris: A Pride Soiree
Houston Pride Parade founder and community activist Larry Bagneris, Jr is honored with a Pride Soiree benefitting the Charles Law Community Archive. tinyurl.com/hwchttu9
Read our profile of Larry Bagneris, Jr. here.
Community
June 28
Ripcord Presents “Harness Your Pride”
Houston Ripcord celebrates a weekend of Pride with a vendor market, kink demos, drag shows, and more. tinyurl.com/5as4m2sa
Sports
June 29
Pride Night with the Houston Dynamo
Celebrate and support Pride with the Houston Dynamo as they face off against Charlotte FC at Shell Energy Stadium. tinyurl.com/pridedynamo
Community
June 29
Lyric Market Pride Brunch
Lyric Market hosts a pre-parade Pride Brunch with specialty cocktails and decor, a DJ, and food specials outdoors on the Lyric Center plaza. tinyurl.com/ybud32vz
Community
June 29
2024 Houston Pride 365 Festival and Parade
The 46th Annual Official Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration® Festival and Parade’s theme is You Won’t Break Our Pride. The festival will take place downtown at Houston City Hall starting at 11:30 a.m., and the parade begins at 7:30 p.m. tinyurl.com/3c3a5sx5
Read our Pride Houston 365 Grand Marshals profiles in our June issue.
For more Pride 2024 events, or to have your event added to our list, please visit our online calendar at tinyurl.com/prideOSM2024 or contact us at editor@outsmartmagazine.com.
FB Comments