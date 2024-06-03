Pride All Month Long

58 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Dive into the vibrant spectrum of the Greater Houston area’s LGBTQ Pride festivities with OutSmart’s 2024 calendar of events! In addition to the two downtown parades on June 22 and June 29, there will be fundraising parties, a Fun Run, Pride Nights at Houston Astros, Dynamo, Dash, and Sabercats games, theater events, and even a library reading. Whether you’re a seasoned activist, a dedicated arts supporter, or a curious newcomer to Houston’s LGBTQ community, there’s something for everyone as we come together to amplify queer voices and advocate for equality during Pride Month!

Community

June 22



Houston’s New Faces of Pride Parade and Festival

This year’s theme, Rainbow Revolution, is about celebrating progress, embracing change, and igniting a spirit of unity. The festival at Houston City Hall starts at noon, with the following line-up:

Noon: Special K & Sam • Violet S’arbleu • GNDRBNDR

1:00 pm: Sugar Joiko • Hugh Dandy & Barry Mii Dandy • DJ Uri Via

2:00 pm: Adriana Larue • DJ Amarji

3:00 pm: Billy Gilman • Ladarius Mirage Jackson • DJ Von Kiss

4:00 pm: Lauren Sanderson • Reign Larue • DJ Von Kiss

5:00 pm: Chris Housman

The parade kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

tinyurl.com/38ta7f6s

Read our Houston’s New Faces of Pride Grand Marshals profiles in our June issue.

Stage

June 22



Planet Pink!

DNVRMX presents the official New Faces of Pride after-party at POST HTX, featuring guest DJ, producer, and remixer GSP (Greece) as well as Houston’s own Marti Frieson. tinyurl.com/38fyshh4

Community

June 23

Pride Brunch 2024

Houston’s New Faces of Pride presents the 6th Annual Pride Brunch and Montrose Center Fundraiser. Music by DJ Chad Guidry, and drag performances on the hour by Sinema LaRue and Lucy Paradisco. tinyurl.com/59fu6ehe

Community

June 23

Pride Fiesta

Organización Fuerzas Latinas Unidas en Texas present a Pride Fiesta featuring music, vendors, food, a drag show, and more. tinyurl.com/47wcvkyu

Sports

June 25



Pride Night at the Houston Astros

Cheer on our hometown team and celebrate Pride with the Astros as they take on the Colorado Rockies at Minute Maid Park. tinyurl.com/astrospride

Community

June 25

Dine with Pride

Join Pride Houston 365 at Via 313 for Dine with Pride. Meet the Pride Houston 365 team, enjoy music by DJs, and snag some free swag and event tickets. tinyurl.com/yvzju2dz

Stage

June 28-29



GAY Love Jones

A hilarious and heartfelt celebration of black queer love, poetry and DC! Follow the staff of the poetry spot, The Sanctuary, as they find heartbreak, chosen family and love in many forms. tinyurl.com/4w75cyrf

Community

June 28



Rainbow on the Green

Discovery Green’s annual family-friendly Pride celebration returns to the downtown park with an evening of performances by Houston’s own Z’maji Glamouratti and the Lone Star Discoteq. tinyurl.com/yf5u3wh5

Read our interview with this year’s headliner, Z’maji Glamouratti, in our June issue.

Community

June 28

The Big Queer Quiz

Join Grace Place for the Big Queer Quiz. This annual Pride-themed trivia night will feature fabulous prizes, delicious brews, and other fun. Proceeds benefit home-insecure youth of all sexualities and genders. tinyurl.com/5n6vn7w8

Community

June 28

The Bagneris: A Pride Soiree

Houston Pride Parade founder and community activist Larry Bagneris, Jr is honored with a Pride Soiree benefitting the Charles Law Community Archive. tinyurl.com/hwchttu9

Read our profile of Larry Bagneris, Jr. here.

Community

June 28

Ripcord Presents “Harness Your Pride”

Houston Ripcord celebrates a weekend of Pride with a vendor market, kink demos, drag shows, and more. tinyurl.com/5as4m2sa

Sports

June 29



Pride Night with the Houston Dynamo

Celebrate and support Pride with the Houston Dynamo as they face off against Charlotte FC at Shell Energy Stadium. tinyurl.com/pridedynamo

Community

June 29

Lyric Market Pride Brunch

Lyric Market hosts a pre-parade Pride Brunch with specialty cocktails and decor, a DJ, and food specials outdoors on the Lyric Center plaza. tinyurl.com/ybud32vz

Community

June 29



2024 Houston Pride 365 Festival and Parade

The 46th Annual Official Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration® Festival and Parade’s theme is You Won’t Break Our Pride. The festival will take place downtown at Houston City Hall starting at 11:30 a.m., and the parade begins at 7:30 p.m. tinyurl.com/3c3a5sx5

Read our Pride Houston 365 Grand Marshals profiles in our June issue.

For more Pride 2024 events, or to have your event added to our list, please visit our online calendar at tinyurl.com/prideOSM2024 or contact us at editor@outsmartmagazine.com.