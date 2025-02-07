Pride Houston 365 Unveils 2025 Logo and Grand Marshal Nominees

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Pride Houston 365 hosted its 2025 Logo and Grand Marshal Nominee Reveal event at Lustre Pearl Houston, setting the stage for this year’s vibrant Pride festivities.

The 47th Annual Houston LGBT Pride Celebration is scheduled for June 28, 2025..

The gathering brought together community leaders, activists, and supporters for the unveiling of the colorful logo—incorporating the LGBTQ Pride and Trans flags surrounding the Houston skyline—and this year’s slogan, “Celebration is Our Legacy.”

The event introduced Grand Marshal nominees across five categories—Female-identifying, Male-identifying, Gender Non-binary/Non-conforming, Allies, and Organizations—each representing diverse voices and advocacy efforts within the Houston community.

In the Female-identifying category, four outstanding individuals were celebrated for their impactful work:

Josephine Jones

Jo Jones, who serves in the Houston Police Department’s Office of Community Affairs as the LGBTQIA+ Liaison, has been instrumental in fostering positive relationships between law enforcement and the LGBTQ community, working tirelessly to build trust and understanding.

Marisa Fretwell

Marisa Fretwell, the Director of Barber and Cosmetology at Northwest Educational Center, was recognized for her leadership in the education sector and her commitment to inclusivity and representation within vocational training.

Kendall Toarmina

Kendall Toarmina, co-founder of QJews, has been a driving force in creating safe, celebratory spaces for Houston’s LGBTQ Jewish community. Additionally, as chair of Rice Alumni Pride at Rice University, she continues to champion diversity and inclusivity among the university’s alumni.

Porscha Brown

Porscha Brown, a passionate Public Defender and advocate for LGBTQ rights, was acknowledged for her dedication to justice and equity, consistently using her platform to amplify marginalized voices.

In the Male-identifying category, the nominees included two inspiring advocates:

Daron Yanes

Daron Yanes, a tireless advocate for transgender rights, immigrant justice, and community empowerment, whose work has positively impacted numerous marginalized communities.

Ian L. Haddock

Ian L. Haddock, the Founder and Executive Director of The Normal Anomaly Initiative, is well-known for fostering spaces of empowerment and visibility for LGBTQ individuals through innovative programming and community initiatives.

The Gender Non-binary/Non-conforming nominees showcased a wide array of impactful contributions:

Nakita Bowman

Nakita Bowman, Director of Tackle Ur Dreams, has been recognized for providing access to mental health care, education, and opportunities for marginalized communities, particularly people of color and LGBTQIA2S+ populations.

Chip Ware

Chip Ware, an activist, fundraiser, and social organizer with over 25 years of service to the LGBTQ community, has been a pillar of support and advocacy.

Han Schaible

Han Schaible, a dedicated and award-winning queer activist and events facilitator, made history by becoming Houston’s first openly trans lululemon Ambassador and continues to inspire through their impactful work.

The Ally nominees demonstrated exceptional support and advocacy for the LGBTQ community:

Jon Rosenthal

Texas State Representative Jon Rosenthal was celebrated for being a strong advocate for public education, healthcare access, equity, justice, and comprehensive criminal justice reform.

Sara Brook

Sara Brook, owner of Dessert Gallery, has long been a proud community volunteer, generously donating her time and treats to numerous community organizations in Houston.

The Organization nominees recognized for their exceptional service and dedication to uplifting the LGBTQ community are:

The T.R.U.T.H. Project

The T.R.U.T.H. Project, a nonprofit dedicated to educating and mobilizing LGBTQ communities of color through social arts that promote mental, emotional, and sexual health, was honored for its impactful work.

Tony’s Place

Tony’s Place, which provides essential services for homeless and unstably housed LGBTQ youth and allies, was acknowledged for meeting critical basic needs, such as offering showers, hygiene items, clothing, hot meals, laundry facilities, charging stations, and safe sex resources.

Trans Legal Aid Clinic of Texas

The Trans Legal Aid Clinic of Texas was celebrated for its efforts in breaking down barriers that transgender and non-binary Texans face when changing their names and gender markers on identifying documents. The organization connects individuals with trained volunteer lawyers and provides financial assistance to help facilitate these vital changes.

The Pride Houston 365 Logo and Grand Marshal Nominee Reveal event not only celebrated the achievements and contributions of these nominees but also served as a powerful reminder of the strength, diversity, and resilience of Houston’s LGBTQ community. As the city looks forward to upcoming Pride festivities, this event set a tone of inclusivity, visibility, and empowerment that promises to inspire all who participate.

To cast your vote for all the Grand Marshal categories, go to pridehouston365.org/home/voting/