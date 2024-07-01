Pride Houston 365: 2024 Festival

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thousands of Houstonians came out for Pride Houston 365’s Pride Festival at Houston City Hall. This year’s main stage host was Muffy Vanderbilt, who introduced festival headliner K. Michelle and other performers including Davis Archuleta, Brooke Eden, and Kayla G.

The festival was packed with vendors, representatives from local and national nonprofits, LGBTQ social and support organizations, professional and amateur sports teams, and many others.