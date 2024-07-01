PhotosPride 2024

Pride Houston 365: 2024 Festival

June 29, 2024

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJuly 1, 2024
Thousands of Houstonians came out for Pride Houston 365’s Pride Festival at Houston City Hall. This year’s main stage host was Muffy Vanderbilt, who introduced festival headliner K. Michelle and other performers including Davis Archuleta, Brooke Eden, and Kayla G. 

The festival was packed with vendors, representatives from local and national nonprofits, LGBTQ social and support organizations, professional and amateur sports teams, and many others.

