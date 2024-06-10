Photos

Greater Houston LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce Pride in Business Celebration and Awards Luncheon

June 7, 2024

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJune 10, 2024
190 Less than a minute

Business execs, elected officials, and community leaders gathered for the Greater Houston LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce Pride in Business Celebration and Awards Luncheon at Hilton Americas.

Awards were presented to businesses, non-profits, and individuals for outstanding advocacy in promoting diversity and inclusion.

This year’s winners included Atlantis Narcisse (Community Legacy Award), Tony’s Place (Nonprofit Member of the Year), The Business Team (LGBTE-Certified Business of the Year), Like Minds Communications (Allied Business of the Year), The Woodlands Pride (Chamber Advocacy Award), Councilmember Abbie Kamin (Chamber Champion Award), and LGBTQ+ Business of the Year, Star Sailor. 

 

FB Comments

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJune 10, 2024
190 Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine.
Back to top button