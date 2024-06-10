48 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Business execs, elected officials, and community leaders gathered for the Greater Houston LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce Pride in Business Celebration and Awards Luncheon at Hilton Americas.

Awards were presented to businesses, non-profits, and individuals for outstanding advocacy in promoting diversity and inclusion.

This year’s winners included Atlantis Narcisse (Community Legacy Award), Tony’s Place (Nonprofit Member of the Year), The Business Team (LGBTE-Certified Business of the Year), Like Minds Communications (Allied Business of the Year), The Woodlands Pride (Chamber Advocacy Award), Councilmember Abbie Kamin (Chamber Champion Award), and LGBTQ+ Business of the Year, Star Sailor.