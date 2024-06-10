The Montrose Center Open House

The Montrose Center hosted an Open House giving guests an opportunity to meet some of the Center’s outstanding staff and learn about the many invaluable community services offered. New CEO Avery Belyeu sat down for a chat to discuss her vision for the future of the Center and its place in the Houston LGBTQ community.

Founded in 1978, the Montrose Center empowers the community—primarily lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) individuals and their families—to live healthier, more fulfilling lives.