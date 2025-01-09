Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, January 9 – 12

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, January 9

Steak Night at George

Come out to George and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. There are low-carb and healthy options for those trying to make better food choices, and zero-proof drink options if you’re doing Dry January. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, January 10

score for transitional times Dance Performance and Installation

Rice University’s Moody Center for the Arts presents the first program of the 2025 spring season, score for transitional times, a performance installation by choreographer Hope Mohr and visual artist Ranu Mukherjee. 6100 Main Street, MS-480. 6 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party at Rich’s

Gia LaRue hosts RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 viewing party at Rich’s Houston. Drink specials and half-off appetizers. No cover. 202 Tuam St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 11

Houston 2025 LGBTQ+ Community Summit

The 2025 LGBTQ+ Community Summit at the Montrose Center and will feature expert panels and workshops on civil rights, access to medical care, mental health and wellness, immigration, and legal planning, with special emphasis on supporting transgender and other marginalized community members. 401 Branard St. 10 a.m.

2nd Annual Fort Bend County World AIDS Day Walk

Join First Christian Church Katy for the 2nd Annual Fort Bend County World AIDS Day Walk at Freedom Park. Free onsite HIV testing will also be available. 18050 Westheimer Pkwy. 10 a.m.

Krewe of Olympus Twelfth Night Celebration

Join the Krewe of Olympus in kicking off Mardi Gras season and preparing for Ball XIII. $25 admission (or free for Underwriters) includes complimentary bar, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, and French Market bakery. Resurrection MCC, 2025 W 11th St. 6:30 p.m.

Boot Scootin’ Saturday at Neon Boots

The best night of country music is every Saturday at Neon Boots! Come out for Two-Steppin’, Line Dancing, and lots more. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7 p.m.

Bayou City Pups – Yappy New Year Unleashed

Ring in the New Year doggy-style with the Bayou City Pups, at their Pup Night charity fundraiser. Ripcord Houston, 715 Fairview St. 10 p.m.

Sunday, January 12

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at Rich’s

Blackberri hosts Sunday Service drag brunch at Rich’s Houston, with performances by Amaya J. Ross, Kalani Ross Kahlo and Luna Of the Lillies. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

The Houston Leather Community present With a Rebel Yell! Fundraiser

Join members of Houston Leather Community as they raise funds for the community’s favorite critter mom, Momma Dawn. Tony’s Corner Pocket HTX, 817 W. Dallas St. 5 p.m.

ONGOING:

Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green

Glide beneath the glittering lights of downtown Houston and discover the holiday magic on Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green! Through February 2. 1500 McKinney St. Hours vary.

SAVE THE DATE!

January 14

Ani DiFranco Documentary Screening: 1-800-ON-HER-OWN

Women in Film and Television–Houston presents a special screening of the documentary 1-800-ON-HER-OWN, which chronicles the life of groundbreaking indie musician/feminist, and Grammy Award-winning artist Ani DiFranco. River Oaks Theatre, 2009 W Gray St. 7:30 p.m.

January 18

Mix-MATCH Mixed Arts Festival

The 2025 Mix-MATCH Festival centers on collaboration and inclusivity, featuring theater, dance, music, performance art, film, and visual art—all in a single afternoon. Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main St. 3 p.m.

January 19

Snow Bunnies Fundraiser

Bunnies on the Bayou presents its winter fundraiser, Snow Bunnies, featuring DJ Johnny Vibe. Rich’s Houston. 3 p.m.

February 2

Janell Barbie Royale presents Houston Turnabout Show

Jazell Barbie Royale presents the Houston Turnabout Show, with a grand prize of $5000. Club Crystal, 6680 SW Frwy. 6 p.m.

February 8

Wags & Whiskers Luncheon and Pet Fashion Show

Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston honors Houston legend Frank Billingsley at Wags & Whiskers, a fundraiser for the Animeals on Wheels program providing free pet food to dogs and cats of homebound seniors. Hotel ZaZa, 5701 Main St. 11 a.m.

February 9

Pride Day at HGO for La Bohème

Join Houston Grand Opera for Pride Day at a matinee of Puccini’s timeless La Bohème. This special event features a performance by Pride Chorus Houston and a special brunch menu with themed cocktails. OutSmart readers can buy one ticket and get another one 50% off using code OUTSMART50. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 2 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.