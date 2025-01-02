Legacy Community Health’s Holiday Schmooze: a Night of Festive Glamour and Giving Back

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Legacy Community Health’s Holiday SCHMOOZE, founded by the late Jackson Hicks, a beloved Houston caterer, has become one of the city’s most anticipated charitable events. The annual celebration is an opportunity to support the Jackson Hicks Endowed Fund for the Awareness, Prevention, and Treatment of HIV/AIDS at Legacy Community Health.

Richard Holt hosted the December 12 SCHMOOZE at his beautifully adorned North Boulevard home. Guests were welcomed into a festive setting complete with sparkling holiday trees and elegant décor, creating a magical backdrop for an evening dedicated to giving back.

Legacy interim CEO Robert Palussek and Chief Development Officer Chree Boydstun greeted over 250 attendees who enjoyed cocktails, a lavish buffet, and the camaraderie of the season. The event raised critical support for Legacy’s efforts to combat HIV/AIDS while providing an unforgettable evening of holiday cheer.

Among the evening’s esteemed guests were Wanna Hadnott, Shannon Hall, Vivian Wise, Tripp Carter, Hallie Vanderhider, Bobby Dees, Richard Werner, Tony Bravo, Kari Findley, and Ken Sill. Their presence highlighted the community’s strong commitment to Legacy’s mission and made the evening all the more memorable.

Legacy Community Health is the largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Texas, serving the Gulf Coast region with 57 locations. Offering a comprehensive range of services, including primary care, behavioral health, pediatrics, OB/GYN, and HIV/AIDS care, Legacy has been a cornerstone of community health since 1990.

Photos by Daniel Ortiz