Houston LGBTQ Organizations Unite for Historic Community Summit

In a landmark effort to strengthen support for the LGBTQ community, representatives from over a dozen leading Houston organizations convened on November 22 at the Montrose Center. The meeting, held in preparation for the incoming Presidential administration, laid the groundwork for expanded resources and collective action. Among the key outcomes was the announcement of a community-wide summit on January 11, 2025, aimed at uniting LGBTQ Houstonians and addressing urgent community needs.

Taking inspiration from Houston’s historic Town Meeting 1 in 1978, which drew 3,500 participants and led to the establishment of foundational services such as Legacy Community Health and the Montrose Center, the upcoming summit seeks to foster a similar spirit of collaboration and transformative change. The event will take place at the Montrose Center and will offer a full day of workshops, panel discussions, and cultural programming.

The November meeting brought together organizations focused on diverse aspects of LGBTQ life, including health care, legal aid, youth and senior support, economic empowerment, and advocacy. The coalition’s immediate and long-term initiatives underscore a shared commitment to addressing the community’s most pressing challenges, with a particular emphasis on supporting transgender and other marginalized individuals.

“Trans Legal Aid Clinic of Texas could not be more excited to be at the planning table and presenting a session as part of this summit,” said TLACT President Pete Makopoulos-Senftleber. “The LGBTQ+ community—especially the T—needs to enter 2025 with a clear understanding of their rights and legal options.”

Among the initiatives, the coalition plans to expand legal aid services to assist transgender individuals in navigating legal challenges arising from state and federal policy changes. Additional efforts include developing tailored youth engagement programs to meet the specific needs of LGBTQ youth, establishing rapid response protocols to address urgent community needs promptly, and creating a comprehensive online service directory to connect LGBTQ individuals in Houston and surrounding areas, including rural communities, with essential services.

The coalition’s membership encompasses an array of prominent organizations including The Montrose Center, Allies in Hope, Equality Texas, Grace Place, Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus, Legacy Community Health, QUEENs of Houston, Save Our Sisters United, The Mahogany Project, The Normal Anomaly Initiative, Tony’s Place, Trans Legal Aid Clinic of Texas, and the TR.U.T.H. Project. These groups will meet quarterly to ensure the continued progress of their initiatives, further strengthening the fabric of Houston’s LGBTQ community.

The LGBTQ+ Community Summit, themed “Preparing for the Future,” will take place from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on January 11, 2025, at the Montrose Center. Attendees can expect a diverse array of workshops and expert panels addressing topics such as civil rights, medical care access, mental health, wellness, immigration, and legal planning. A special emphasis will be placed on resources for transgender individuals, alongside Spanish-language sessions and support groups. The day will also include opportunities for community dialogue and action planning, celebrating Houston’s rich LGBTQ history and culture through multidisciplinary arts and performances.

Organizations interested in joining the coalition or community members seeking more information are encouraged to contact [email protected]. Registration details for the January summit will be announced soon.