Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, December 5 – 8

Thursday, December 5

UH Lavender Graduation Pop-up

With graduation season right around the corner, the UH LGBTQ Alumni Association, together with Words Not Deeds and GLOBAL, host a Lavender Graduation Pop-Up event at the Student Center South. 10 a.m.

Alley Theatre: ActOut for A Christmas Carol and The Night Shift Before Christmas

Ticket holders for either Alley Theatre holiday production can enjoy this pre-performance mixer with music, socializing, light bites, and drinks. 615 Texas Ave. Reception begins at 6 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, December 6

Dickens on the Strand in Galveston

The Galveston tradition returns for its 51st anniversary. The three-day event features parades, live entertainment on six stages, strolling carolers, roving musicians, bagpipers, jugglers, and a visit from the characters of Dickens’ books. Through Sunday. Strand Historic District, Galveston. Hours vary.

Opera in the Heights: Opening Night for The Little Prince

Opera in the Heights presents a captivating tale of a young Prince traveling across different planets. The opera, sung in English, explores the themes of friendship, love, and loss. Read our story about the production. Additional performances on December 8, 14, and 15. Lambert Hall, 1703 Heights Blvd. 7:30 p.m.

Bieber Brat Party at Pearl Bar

Are you a Charli’s Angel or Bieber Boi? Pearl Bar hosts a Bieber/Brat costume party featuring a lookalike contest with cash prizes for best Bieber and Charli XCX. 4216 Washington Ave. 10 p.m.

Saturday, December 7

Free LGBTQ Law Seminar

Katine Nechman McLaurin LLP host a free LGBTQ Legal Seminar covering the potential legal impact of the recent election on LGBTQ persons and families and steps to best protect your assets and the ones you love. 2000 Bering Dr. Ste 700. 10 a.m.

Grace Place: 2024 Haus of Gingerbread

Haus of Gingerbread, benefitting the youth of Grace Place, is even bigger and better this year! Watch as teams serve holiday realness and compete to build the most glam gingerbread house. Frost Town Brewing, 100 N. Jackson St. 5 p.m.

105th Reliant Lights Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular

Join Mayor John Whitmire for the city’s annual holiday extravaganza. Expect live entertainment, fireworks, a 55-foot Christmas tree lighting, a visit from Santa, and more family-friendly fun. Hermann Square at Houston City Hall. 6 p.m.

Houston Pride Band Presents Kringle Kapers

Santa Claus is coming to H-Town, so hop in your sleigh and invite your loved ones as Houston Pride Band celebrates Santa’s merry mischief through the magic of music! MATCH, 3400 Main St. 8 p.m.

The Room Bar Singles Night

Head up to The Room Bar and Lounge in Spring for Singles Saturday featuring DJ Shawn and happy hour drink specials. 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Spring. Happy hour 2 – 8 p.m. DJ Shawn spins at 9 p.m.

Wicked Party at Pearl Bar

Sweet Sapphic Dreams presents a Wicked night at Pearl Bar, with a Wicked-themed photobooth and props. Music by DJ MNAE. 10 p.m.

DJ Dawna Montell at South Beach

International DJ Dawna Montell returns to South Beach Houston with her blend of chunky, pumping house and pop vocal tracks layered with the hottest beats. 810 Pacific St. 10 p.m.

Sunday, December 8

Rich’s Houston Sunday Service

Blackberri hosts Sunday Service Drag Brunch featuring performances by Maria Maria, Alexxa Oasis, and Eddie Divas. DJ Aracely Manterola provides the beats before, during and after the performances. Rich’s Houston, 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Plant/Christmas Market

Pearl Bar and Side Peace host a special holiday Plant/Christmas Market featuring live DJs, signature cocktails, and photo ops with Santa and the Grinch. 3 p.m.

ONGOING

Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green

Glide beneath the glittering lights of downtown Houston and discover the holiday magic on Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green! Through February 2. 1500 McKinney St. Hours vary.

SAVE THE DATE!

December 11

A Night with the Normal Anomaly Gala

The Normal Anomaly Initiative presents its second annual Holiday Gala to celebrate Black LGBTQIA+ leadership in the Southern region of the United States. The Bell Tower on 34th, 901 W 34th St. 7 p.m.

December 13

Tomball German Festival Christmas Market

Come and enjoy the family-friendly ambience – Gemütlichkeit – of this unique music/street festival with four stages of live music and an open-air market along with antique shops in the old town area. 201 S. Elm St. in

Old Town Tomball. Friday 6-10 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Out at the Ballet for The Nutcracker

Houston Ballet and OutSmart magazine host a special reception for LGBTQ ballet lovers and friends. Get 25% off select seats, a complimentary drink voucher, and access to the reception area before the show and during intermission. Wortham Center. Reception starts at 6:30 p.m.

December 14

Protecting Our Future – Post-Election Legal Essentials for the LGBTQ+ Community

Join the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce in Galveston for an important post-election discussion of potential legal and societal shifts for the LGBTQ community. The event offers actionable insights and legal tools to empower and protect our community during uncertain times. Online registration closes at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11. MarMo, 2121 Market St., Galveston. 11 a.m.

December 20

OutSmart Holiday Party

’Tis the season to make the yuletide fabulously gay! Join OutSmart’s 2024 holiday party for a festive evening of laughter, mingling, and celebrating with our cherished friends and advertisers. Rich’s Houston. 6 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.