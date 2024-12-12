Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: December 12 – 15

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, December 12

Christmas Line Dance Lessons

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 13

Noontime Talk: Queer Parenthood

In conjunction with its current exhibition, Designing Motherhood, Houston Center for Contemporary Craft hosts a lunchtime discussion on the evolving concepts of queer parenthood and reproductive health, exploring personal stories and societal shifts. 4848 Main St. 12 p.m.

Mahogany Project Hot Chocolate and Karaoke

Join the Mahogany Project in celebrating the holiday season. Expect a laid-back evening filled with karaoke, fun holiday vibes, and a chance to reflect on all the memories from the past year. The Assembly HTX,

2015 Berry St. 5:30 p.m.

Tomball German Festival Christmas Market

Come and enjoy the family-friendly ambience – Gemütlichkeit – of this unique music/street festival with four stages of live music and an open-air market along with antique shops in the old town area. 201 S. Elm St. in

Old Town Tomball. Friday 6-10 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Swift and Sapphic Trivia Night

Pearl Bar and Sweet Sapphic Dreams present a night of trivia on all things Taylor. Mingle with other Swifties while listening to her greatest hits all night long. 4219 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Out at the Ballet for The Nutcracker

Houston Ballet and OutSmart magazine host a special reception for LGBTQ ballet lovers and friends. Get 25% off select seats, a complimentary drink voucher, and access to the reception area before the show and during intermission. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. Reception starts at 6:30 p.m.

Los Robles Holiday Knotty Gift Exchange

Los Robles Bar and Grill hosts the annual Knotty Gift Exchange. Bring your best $25 gift for the White Elephant game and let the holiday mischief begin! 10444 Hempstead Rd. 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 14

Protecting Our Future – Post-Election Legal Essentials for the LGBTQ+ Community

Join the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce in Galveston for an important post-election discussion of potential legal and societal shifts for the LGBTQ community. The event offers actionable insights and legal tools to empower and protect our community during uncertain times. Online registration closes at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11. MarMo, 2121 Market St., Galveston. 11 a.m.

Ugly Sweater Holiday Mixer

Put on your best ugly sweater and join Planned Parenthood at Pearl Bar for a festive holiday mixer. No cover. For ages 21 and up. 6 p.m.

Houston Bears Holiday Party

Get ready to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with the Houston Bears, friends, and admirers. Enjoy a night filled with laughter, good food, and great company. Los Robles Bar and Grill, 10444 Hempstead Rd. 7 p.m.

Rich’s – Spill the Tease

Spill The Tease is a theatrical dinner show featuring comedic, unusual, risqué, and choreographed burlesque performances. Join Cara Cherie, Valentina Jadore, and Phathoms Deep for a burlesque supper club experience at Rich’s Houston. 202 Tuam St. 8 p.m.

Pride Chorus Houston Make the Yuletide Gay

Pride Chorus Houston presents “Make the Yuletide Gay!” a festive holiday concert that promises to infuse the holiday season with joy, sparkle, and a whole lot of musical merriment. Unity of Houston, 2929 Unity Dr. 8 p.m.

Fortuna White Party

DNVRMX presents the 5th Annual Fortuna White Party at South Beach Houston. DJ Joe Ross spins early, followed by special guest DJ Paulo. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Roomers Christmas Drag Show

Drag superstar Annalee Naylor hosts the Roomers Christmas Drag Show featuring Estella Blow, Iris Seymour, Eternity Collins, and Wax Miyagi. 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Spring. Showtime 11 p.m.

Sunday, December 15

Mariah Carey Drag Brunch at Rich’s

Blackberri hosts a special Mariah Carey-themed drag brunch at Rich’s Houston featuring Edna Anderson, Adriana LaRue, and Miss Majors. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

ONGOING

TUTS: The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical

Written by Theatre Under The Stars Artistic Director Dan Knechteges and Megan Larche Dominick, The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical takes you inside the annual holiday party at a large company that no one knows is on the brink of disaster. To save their beloved company and their jobs, the employees must create the ugliest Christmas sweater ever made! Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. Show times vary. Through December 22.

Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green

Glide beneath the glittering lights of downtown Houston and discover the holiday magic on Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green! Through February 2. 1500 McKinney St. Hours vary.

SAVE THE DATE!

December 16 & 17

Angel Chimes Holiday Cabaret

Paul Hope is the Master of Ceremonies for a wonderful evening of holiday songs that feature two favorite Yuletide themes: Angels and Bells. Performance dates December 9, 10, 16, and 17. Ovations Night Club, 2536 Times Blvd. 7:30 p.m.

December 19

Out@TUTS – Disney’s Frozen

Theatre Under The Stars hosts a post-show reception for LGBTQ audience members and friends featuring free bites, drink specials, and live music. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. Show time 7:30 p.m. Reception follows.

December 20

OutSmart Holiday Party

’Tis the season to make the yuletide fabulously gay! Join OutSmart’s 2024 holiday party for a festive evening of laughter, mingling, and celebrating with our cherished friends and advertisers. Rich’s Houston. 6 p.m.

January 18, 2025

Mix-MATCH Mixed Arts Festival

The 2025 Mix-MATCH Festival centers on collaboration and inclusivity, featuring theater, dance, music, performance art, film, and visual art—all in a single afternoon. Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main St. 3 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.