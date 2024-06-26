Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, June 27 – 30

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, June 27

HRC Presidential Debate Watch Party

Human Rights Campaign hosts a watch party for the first presidential debate of 2024. Frost Town Brewing, 100 N. Jackson St. 8 p.m.

The Fem Swim – Night Edition

Lesbian in Houston presents Fem Swim, an all-girl pool party hosted by Erica Banks and featuring Ari the DJ and Kayla G. Sekai, 1505 St. Emanuel St. 9 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Fort Bend County Queer Alliance Luncheon

Fort Bend County Judge KP George hosts the Fort Bend County Queer Alliance Luncheon, an opportunity for the community to come together, honor the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community, and promote inclusivity and diversity within the County. The event is free and open to the public. Fort Bend Museum, 410 S 5th St. 11:30 a.m.

The Big Queer Quiz

Join Grace Place for the Big Queer Quiz. This annual Pride-themed trivia night will feature fabulous prizes, delicious brews, and other fun. Proceeds benefit home-insecure youth of all sexualities and genders. Bad Astronaut Brewery, 1519 Fulton St. 6 p.m.

Discovery Green’s Rainbow on the Green

Discovery Green’s annual family-friendly Pride celebration returns to the park with an evening of performances by Houston’s own Z’maji Glamouratti and the Lone Star Discoteq, and your favorite popstar impersonators. 1500 McKinney St. 7 p.m.

Gay Love Jones

Cagedbirds Productions presents Gay Love Jones, a hilarious and heartfelt celebration of black queer love, poetry, and DC. Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main St. Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

The Bagneris: A Pride Soiree

Houston Pride Parade founder and community activist Larry Bagneris, Jr is honored with a Pride Soiree benefitting the Charles Law Community Archive. Tribeca, 2222 Emancipation Ave. 8 p.m.

Eden Girl+ Party

Pride Houston 365 presents Eden, dedicated to the strong womxn of Houston’s LGBTQ Community. Warehouse Live Midtown, 2600 Travis St. 9 p.m.

King Underwear Pride Fashion Show

King Underwear presents a fashion show and pop-up featuring performances by Adriana LaRue, Kalani Kahlo, and Aldair Rangel. Ripcord, 715 Fairview St. 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

Lyric Market Pride Brunch

Lyric Market hosts a pre-parade Pride Brunch with specialty cocktails and decor, a DJ, and food specials outdoors on the Lyric Center plaza. 411 Smith St. 11 a.m.

2024 Houston Pride 365 Festival and Parade

The 46th Annual Official Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration® Festival and Parade’s theme is “You Won’t Break Our Pride.” The festival will take place downtown at Houston City Hall starting at 11:30 a.m., and the parade begins at 7:30 p.m.

Pride Night with the Houston Dynamo

Celebrate and support Pride with the Houston Dynamo as they face off against Charlotte FC at Shell Energy Stadium. 2200 Texas Ave. 7:30 p.m.

Glitterball

Pride Houston 365 presents the official Houston Pride After-Party 2024 with the iconic DJ Kitty Glitter and DJ Drew G (Houston). Warehouse Live Midtown. 9 p.m.

Everything’s Bigger Main Event: Sugar Free

DNVRMX presents the Everything’s Bigger Pride Festival main event, featuring DJ Eversend and guest stars DJ Dani Brasil and Houston’s own DJ Marti Frieson. NOTO Houston, 3215 McKinney St. 9 p.m.

The Roomer Show Neon Pride Party

The Room Bar presents the Neon Pride Party, hosted by Analee Naylor and Dynasty Banks. 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Spring

Sunday, June 30

All White Luau Day Party

Her Houston Vibes presents the White Day Party, hosted by Kea’Wunofakind with music by DK+J Shante’ and DJ Twerksum. 25+. Bauhaus, 1803 Pease St. 3 p.m.

Harness Your Pride

Cap off Pride Month at Ripcord Houston with Harness Your Pride, a weekend-long celebration with vendors, kink demos, and drag queens galore. Showtime 10:30 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

Sunday, July 21

Le Cirque de Mint Julep

Prepare to be mesmerized by a cavalcade of stunning performances, where the boundaries of imagination are pushed to their glittering limits. Benefitting Legacy Community Health’s HIV/AIDS programs and services. Bayou Music Center, 520 Texas Ave. 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 11

Fort Bend County Pride Festival 2024

Come celebrate as Fort Bend County Pride celebrates its inaugural Pride Festival. Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 TX-36 S, Rosenberg. 2 p.m.

Ongoing:

At the MFAH: Raqib Shaw: Ballads of East and West

In his luminous paintings, Raqib Shaw blends Eastern and Western influences to create mesmerizing works of art that merge fable, history, and autobiography. Through September 2. Museum of Fine Art Houston, Audrey Jones Beck Building 5601 Main St.

At the MFAH: Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer

Interdisciplinary artist Jacolby Satterwhite transforms the Museum of Fine Arts Houston‘s Cullinan Hall with A Metta Prayer. The installation fuses choreography, video, animation, lighting, and music to reimagine a kaleidoscopic, computer-generated world. Through November 10. 1001 Bissonnet St.

At the Menil Drawing Institute: RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023, a charcoal and pastel mural by gay artist Marc Bauer currently on view at the Menil Drawing Institute, combines powerful imagery from art history with contemporary references to create a thought-provoking narrative. The artist recently returned for the final planned alteration to the work. Read more about the Marc Bauer. 1533 Sul Ross St. Ongoing through August.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.