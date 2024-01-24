Photos

Meet and Greet with Lucas Hilderbrand, author of The Bars Are Ours

Houston Eagle hosted a reading and book-signing.

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJanuary 24, 2024
Author Lucas Hilderbrand introduced his latest book, The Bars Are Ours: Histories and Cultures of Gay Bars in America, 1960 and After, with a reading at Houston Eagle. The focus of the reading was a chapter entitled “Proud Mary’s: An Institution in Houston,” and took place in front of a recreation of a mural by late artist Scott Swoveland that was originally on an outside wall of Mary’s bar.

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine.
