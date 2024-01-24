Photos
Meet and Greet with Lucas Hilderbrand, author of The Bars Are Ours
Houston Eagle hosted a reading and book-signing.
Author Lucas Hilderbrand introduced his latest book, The Bars Are Ours: Histories and Cultures of Gay Bars in America, 1960 and After, with a reading at Houston Eagle. The focus of the reading was a chapter entitled “Proud Mary’s: An Institution in Houston,” and took place in front of a recreation of a mural by late artist Scott Swoveland that was originally on an outside wall of Mary’s bar.
