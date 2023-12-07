Supply Drive Benefiting LGBTQ Youth Hosted by Houston’s New Faces of Pride

Houston’s New Faces of Pride hosted a clothing and supply drive at Ripcord Houston. The event, benefiting Tony’s Place and Grace Place, collected backpacks, jackets, and blankets for housing-insecure youth of all genders and sexualities.

Houston’s New Faces of Pride was created in 2023 to foster unity, inclusivity, and empowerment within the diverse LGBTQ+ community of Houston.

Tony’s Place is a resource center and community space focusing on LGBTQ+ youth who are in need of help with safe housing, queer health services, educational support, and more.

Grace Place provide a safe, welcoming environment for vulnerable youth of all sexualities and genders experiencing homelessness.