Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, December 7 – 10

Thursday, December 7

Ugly Sweater Party

Join Equality Texas for their Ugly Sweater Holiday Party! Put on your best or worst holiday sweater and come to KIKI Houston for music and good cheer! Prizes for the best/worst sweaters! 2409 Grant St. 6 p.m.

Pride Night for Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley

Main Street Theater hosts Pride Night, featuring a pre-curtain mixer and post-show Karaoke Cabaret, for the final installment of the Christmas at Pemberley trilogy, which follows Mr. Darcy’s younger sister, Georgiana, and the youngest Bennet sister, Kitty. Main Street Theater – Rice Village, 2540 Times Blvd. Reception is at 6:45 p.m. and the performance begins at 7:30.

Friday, December 8

Tomball German Fest Christmas Market

Come and enjoy the family-friendly ambience – Gemütlichkeit – of this unique music/street festival with three stages of live music and an open-air market. 201 S. Elm Street Old Town Tomball. Friday 6-10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Out at the Ballet for The Nutcracker

Houston Ballet presents the beloved holiday classic, choreographed by Stanton Welch to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music. Out at the Ballet includes a pre-curtain reception for LGBTQ ballet lovers and friends, and 25% off select seats when you book online using the code OUTBALLET. Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave. Reception is at 6:30 p.m. and the performance begins at 7:30.

A Night with the Normal Anomaly

The Normal Anomaly Initiative presents a night of fun and empowerment. Come dressed in your most dazzling ensemble for the best night on the town ever. The evening begins with passed hors d’oeuvres followed by a seated dinner and dessert bar. The Ballroom at Tanglewood, 5430 Westheimer Rd. 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 9

A Mariah Christmas at Rich’s

All we want for Christmas is you! Aurelio Sanchez, the acclaimed Mariah Carey impersonator, is performing two shows at Rich’s Houston on their December holiday tour! Adriana LaRue will host both shows with performances by Blackberri, Kara Dion, and Alexxa Oasis. 202 Tuam St. 6 p.m.

Houston Gaymers Charity Drag Show

Join the Houston Gaymers at KIKI Houston for a night of nerdy drag hosted by one of the stars of Dragula season 5, Houston’s own Blackberri. The show will feature some of our amazing members along with some local queens/kings. 7 p.m.

Pride Chorus Houston presents Ring It In!

Don your gay apparel and join Pride Chorus Houston for an evening of holiday magic as they serenade you with beloved Christmas carols and revel in heartwarming commemorations of Hanukkah and Solstice, and much more! Unity of Houston, 2999 Unity Dr. 8 p.m.

Houston Pride Band Presents: ‘Twas the Night

Get ready to embark on a heartwarming holiday journey as Houston Pride Band presents ‘Twas the Night, a concert that promises to light up your holidays with cherished stories and beloved melodies. Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main St. 8 p.m.

12 Dogs of Christmas

Join Bayou City Pups as they host their holiday bar night raising money for charity and having a doggone good time! Ripcord, 715 Fairview St. 10 p.m.

Sunday, December 10

Pride Market at Pearl Bar Side Peace

Make your way to Side Peace indoor market for clothing, candles, jewelry, art, and more. This week, there will also be Pet Pics with Santa! Tarot readings and a food truck on site. 4216 Washington Ave. 3–8 p.m.

Alley Theatre: A Christmas Carol

Don’t miss the Alley Theatre‘s new adaptation of the holiday classic featuring colorful Victorian costumes, special effects, lively dancing, stunning sets, and just the right blend of Christmas carols. Through December 30. 615 Texas Ave. Show times vary.

Sunday Karaoke at the Room Bar

DJ Shawn hosts Sunday Funday Karaoke at the Room Bar in Spring. Sign up to sing your favorite tunes and enjoy drink specials all night long! 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Ste 148, Spring, TX. 9 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here, or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.