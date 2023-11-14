Allies In Hope Presents Hope for Houston Ball 2023

Allies In Hope presented their first-ever Hope for Houston Ball at White Oak Music Hall. Guests were encouraged to wear “pops of purple” as they socialized and bid on silent and live auction items. Ernie Manouse acted as emcee for the evening, and US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee delivered remarks during a seated dinner, which was followed by a festive dance party.

Allies in Hope (formerly AIDS Foundation Houston) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation that was the first AIDS Service Organization in Texas and remains a national leader in HIV/STI programming.