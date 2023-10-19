Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, October 19 – 22

41 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, October 19

35th Annversary Grand Invitational

Lambda Car Club International hosts the 35th Anniversary Grand Invitational at South Shore Harbour Resort, with classic car-related activities all weekend. Check out our coverage of the local affiliate, Classic Chassis Car Club.

TMAH and TGQH Game Night

Join Transmasculine Alliance Houston and Trans & GenderQueer Houston at the Montrose Center for their monthly game night. This event is open to all transgender individuals and their families, friends, and partners. Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks, nonalcoholic drinks, and board games. 6:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football

Join KIKI Houston for Thursday night football to view the game on a giant screen while savoring the bar’s signature wings and mouth-watering pizza. 7 p.m.

Friday, October 20

Nicole Byer

Actress, comedian, writer, author, and podcaster Nicole Byer brings her unique performance style to House of Blues Houston. 7 p.m.

Block Cop City Speaking Tour

Traveling speakers from Atlanta will visit the Montrose Center to present information about the struggle to stop the construction of the Cop City police training facility in Atlanta, Georgia. 7 p.m.

I, Too, Am Kink

BUDDY’S Houston hosts the debut of “I, Too, Am Kink: Not New to This” in Houston—a transformative exploration into the world of BDSM and Kink as experienced by People of Color. 9 p.m.

Pearl Bar Gayest and Greatest Celebration

Visit Side Peace to celebrate Perralicious for the ultimate R&B and reggaeton experience for Perralicious Party as DJ Rosez celebrates winning OutSmart Magazine’s Gayest and Greatest title for Best Female DJ 2023. Next door, Pearl Bar will be partying the night away with DJ Mnae. No cover. 10 p.m.

GLUE Weekend

Misfits Houston’s Gear, Leather, Uniform, Etc. (GLUE) Weekend is the club’s premier fetish celebration. The weekend will include an opening party, vendor market, the Mr. Third Coast Leather contest, cigar socials, a Saturday night Misfits Ball, and a Sunday tea dance. Host venues are KIKI and BUDDY’S, with events Friday through Sunday.

Saturday, October 21

The Woodlands Pride Festival

Celebrate Pride in The Woodlands with their fifth annual pride festival at Town Green Park. There will be exhibitors, delicious treats from food trucks, exciting entertainers, sponsor swag, and more. 11 a.m.

Transcend Gaming: Witches Night Out

Witches Night Out is Transcend Gaming’s annual fall themed Event with special host Chevelle Brooks. Join them at the Montrose Center. 5-10 p.m.

Boo Bunnies – Wonderland of Wickedness

Start celebrating Halloween with Bunnies on the Bayou a weekend early at Pearl Bar Houston with Wonderland-themed fun. Featuring a best-dressed contest and a sale on BOTB24 tickets. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Houston Gaymers Meet-Up

Houston Gaymers will host a meet-up and set up games at RIPCORD for a 21+ game night. 6-10 p.m.

Sunday, October 22

LGBTQ+ Voter Resource Fair

Equality Texas, together with Trans & Gender Queer Houston and Transmasculine Alliance Houston, present a Voter Resource Fair at Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church. Candidates who have signed the equality pledge will be on hand to meet voters and answer questions. 1-4 p.m.

Support Group for Parents of Trans Kids

Parents and caregivers of trans, non-binary, gender diverse youth are invited to the Montrose Center to come together, share their experiences, and support each other in community. This event is free and open to the public. 2 p.m.

Sunday Karaoke

Visit KIKI Houston for Sunday karaoke with Phoebe Seymour and sing the night away. 9 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here, or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.