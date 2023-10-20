OutSmart’s 26th Annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards – Part I

Nearly 500 guests gathered at South Beach Houston for the 2023 Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards celebration, presented by Bayou City Smiles, Legacy Community Health, and Premier Wireless.

Partygoers were treated to delicious gourmet bites from Kindred Kitchen and Dessert Gallery, with signature cocktails created by mixologist Chad Pigg.

There were performances throughout the evening by Queen Persephone and Chloe Crawford Ross, and comedian Keisha Hunt had the audience in stitches with her comedy.

Each year, OutSmart readers get the chance to vote for their favorites in a wide range of categories. This year, nearly 100,000 votes were cast for Houston’s most prominent community leaders and entertainers, health and beauty providers, and restaurants and nightlife spots, among many others.